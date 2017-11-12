Sharks recall Kevin Labanc from Barracuda

Welcome back, kid.

Per the AHL transactions, Kevin Labanc will be rejoining the big club after two games with the San Jose Barracuda. In those two games, Labanc had one goal, three assists, and generated 11 shots. He played on the top line with Danny O’Regan and Marcus Sorensen and their line combined for four goals and ten points. Labanc helped them defeat the Texas Stars, but they went on to lose to the Manitoba Moose last night.

The Barracuda have also added Rourke Chartier to their ranks, after a concussion sidelined him to start the season. Hopefully he can find his footing fast and help to bolster this offensively challenged Barracuda squad.

No word from the Sharks yet on the call up and whether we’ll see Labanc in Los Angeles tonight, but with the Barracuda taking on the Moose again today, it seems likely that he’ll jump right into the Sharks’ line up. Whether he returns to the top line is still to be seen.

UPDATE: The Sharks’ potential lines do not show Labanc in the line up. It seems strange to not put him in against LA when he could be getting the extra ice time with the Barracuda tonight. Odd timing for a call up, if they aren’t going to use him.