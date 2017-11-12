Sharks recall Kevin Labanc from Barracuda
Sharks recall Kevin Labanc from Barracuda
Welcome back, kid.
Per the AHL transactions, Kevin Labanc will be rejoining the big club after two games with the San Jose Barracuda. In those two games, Labanc had one goal, three assists, and generated 11 shots. He played on the top line with Danny O’Regan and Marcus Sorensen and their line combined for four goals and ten points. Labanc helped them defeat the Texas Stars, but they went on to lose to the Manitoba Moose last night.
The Barracuda have also added Rourke Chartier to their ranks, after a concussion sidelined him to start the season. Hopefully he can find his footing fast and help to bolster this offensively challenged Barracuda squad.
No word from the Sharks yet on the call up and whether we’ll see Labanc in Los Angeles tonight, but with the Barracuda taking on the Moose again today, it seems likely that he’ll jump right into the Sharks’ line up. Whether he returns to the top line is still to be seen.
UPDATE: The Sharks’ potential lines do not show Labanc in the line up. It seems strange to not put him in against LA when he could be getting the extra ice time with the Barracuda tonight. Odd timing for a call up, if they aren’t going to use him.
Potential lines for tonight. #SJSvsLAK— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 12, 2017
: https://t.co/K5jvJ6dDcF pic.twitter.com/D9jNoB5UPy
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012