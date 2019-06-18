Sharks trade defenseman Justin Braun to Flyers, land 2019 second round pick and 2020 third rounder

One day after keeping Erik Karlsson off the 2019 free agent market with an eight-year deal reportedly worth more than $88 million, the San Jose Sharks have traded away one of Karlsson's fellow defensemen, sending Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for two early draft picks.

As announced Tuesday, the deal nets San Jose a second-round pick in this week's 2019 draft (No. 41 overall) and a third-round pick in 2020. It also clears Braun's $3.8 million 2019 salary off the Sharks' books, recouping a small fraction of the money doled out to Karlsson, who will reportedly carry an $11.5 million cap hit.

For Philadelphia, Braun represents the second veteran blue liner acquired via trade in four days, with new Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher recently landing former Stanley Cup champion Matt Niskanen in a player-for-player swap with the Washington Capitals. A seventh-round pick of the Sharks in 2007, the 32-year-old Braun made his NHL debut in 2010-11 and hasn't played fewer than 70 games in seven years, appearing in more games than all but five players in San Jose history. While he posted a career-worst minus-14 rating in 2018-19, he's just one season removed from a career-best 33 points and he helped the Sharks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

Braun is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2019-20 season, and he figures to have a prominent role on Philadelphia's restocked blue line along with projected top-four pieces Niskanen, Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov, a pending restricted free agent. The Sharks, meanwhile, will move forward with Karlsson, Brent Burns, Marc-Eduoard Vlasic, Brenden Dillon and Radim Sidek likely headlining their defense.