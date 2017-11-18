Sharks vs. Bruins Preview: Sharks hope to capitalize on a battered Bruins team
The Sharks gotta score, man.
The San Jose Sharks are looking to bounce back tonight after an early season 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The struggling San Jose offense could capitalize on a battered Boston team, with notable players like Brad Marchand, Torey Krug, David Backes, and Adam McQuaid all out with injuries.
The Boston Bruins are wrapping up their California road trip tonight in San Jose after losing 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and handing a fourth consecutive loss to the Sharks’ worst enemies, the Los Angeles Kings, on Thursday.
Starting in net for Boston will be backup goaltender, Anton Khudobin. The Sharks are one of six teams in the league who are averaging fewer than 2.6 goals a game. This could be an opportunity for the Sharks to put more pucks in the net. Khudobin stood strong against San Jose back in October, and only let in one goal on Thursday against L.A., so it might not be so easy.
Coming off a frustrating and controversial loss to the Florida Panthers, the Sharks have to up their offense, and keep their defense strong against Boston tonight.
It’s also Hockey Fights Cancer night in San Jose. The players will be rocking their lavender warm up jerseys and holding special in-game ceremonies to honor cancer survivors. If you’re heading out to The Tank tonight, don’t forget to grab your Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel at the door!
The puck drops tonight at 7:30 PST at SAP Center.
