Sharks vs. Golden Knights preview: Can San Jose build up momentum?

Today will be a tough match against a red hot Vegas team.

The fifth place Pacific Division San Jose Sharks visit Nevada today to take on the (13-6-1) first place Pacific Division Vegas Golden Knights for the first time in franchise history.

The Golden Knights have been one of the top stories in the NHL so far this season, as they have not only had one of the best 10 game starts for an expansion team in NHL history, but they have kept that momentum going and now sit atop the Pacific Division and within the top-10 teams in the league.

The Sharks are coming off a much needed victory over the not-so-good Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, whereas the Golden Knights are coming off a 4-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks and are riding a three game win streak.

Here are two things to watch for the Sharks:

Can the Sharks cool down the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights?

The Golden Knights enter today’s game sitting in eighth place in the league and currently on a tear. Vegas has won four out of their last five games and have scored four or more goals in each of their victories.

A big part of the success is coming from the Golden Knights’ top three scorers: David Perron, William Karlsson and James Neal. Perron has 19 points in 20 games, Karlsson has 18 points in 20 games, and Neal has 17 points in 20 games — not bad for an expansion team.

Another big reason for their recent success has to go to the Golden Knights fourth string goalie - Maxime Lagace. Lagace has let up only two goals in each of his last three starts and looks to have found his game in net for the Golden Knights.

Can the Sharks start to put some pucks in the net?

The Sharks have been a really weird team this year. After starting the year losing three of their first four games, the Sharks finished the month of October and started November on a roll, but the last couple of games have been hard to watch.

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports How the last couple of games have gone for the Sharks

The Sharks are coming into today’s contest losing three out of their last four games and only scoring six goals during that span.

A big reason for the struggles has to be the downfall of Brett Burns. Burns does not have a goal so far this year and only has a total of eight points in 20 games. Another reason for the Sharks’ recent struggles has to be the fact that the captain, Joe Pavelski, and the leader, Joe Thornton, only have one point each in their last five games.

Hopefully the Sharks will find their offense before today’s game, as they will need it against the high scoring Golden Knights team.

Puck drop is at 3:00 PM Pacific at T-Mobile Arena.