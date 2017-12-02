Shayne Gostisbehere launches The GhostBear Foundation

We believe in Ghost. And so can you!

This past Friday morning, Shayne Gostisbehere announced via press release the launch of The GhostBear Foundation. They will support “ill and disabled children, as well as at-risk or endangered animals” and “provide support and encouragement to organizations motivating young athletes aspiring to have professional, or collegiate, hockey careers.”

The Board of Directors include sister Felicia and mother Christine Gostisbehere, aunt Lisa and uncle Joseph Quinter, girlfriend Gina Valentine, and former Union College teammates Jared Lacorte and Taylor Reid. The foundation will focus on communities that have had an impact on Shayne: South Florida, Philadelphia, and Schenectady, NY.

The first event for the Foundation was also announced yesterday, a Holiday “Yappy” Hour supporting the Pennsylvania SPCA. Details can be found on The GhostBear Foundation page, tickets can be purchased here.

The foundation’s full press release can be seen below: