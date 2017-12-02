Shayne Gostisbehere launches The GhostBear Foundation
Shayne Gostisbehere launches The GhostBear Foundation
We believe in Ghost. And so can you!
This past Friday morning, Shayne Gostisbehere announced via press release the launch of The GhostBear Foundation. They will support “ill and disabled children, as well as at-risk or endangered animals” and “provide support and encouragement to organizations motivating young athletes aspiring to have professional, or collegiate, hockey careers.”
The Board of Directors include sister Felicia and mother Christine Gostisbehere, aunt Lisa and uncle Joseph Quinter, girlfriend Gina Valentine, and former Union College teammates Jared Lacorte and Taylor Reid. The foundation will focus on communities that have had an impact on Shayne: South Florida, Philadelphia, and Schenectady, NY.
The first event for the Foundation was also announced yesterday, a Holiday “Yappy” Hour supporting the Pennsylvania SPCA. Details can be found on The GhostBear Foundation page, tickets can be purchased here.
The foundation’s full press release can be seen below:
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is proud to announce the launch of The GhostBear Foundation.
"I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to use my platform as a professional athlete to advocate and raise awareness for causes I'm most passionate about, especially children and animals," said Gostisbehere. "It's a privilege to have created The GhostBear Foundation with the help of family and friends. We're excited to start making a difference."
Fans can visit https://www.ghostbearfoundation.org for updates and to purchase GhostBear merchandise provided by Dynasty Sports & Framing where proceeds go directly to the foundation.
The GhostBear Foundation’s mission is to provide support and encouragement to organizations motivating young athletes aspiring to have professional, or collegiate, hockey careers. Our efforts focus within the communities of South Florida, Philadelphia, PA and Schenectady, NY.
Through unique platforms and events, The GhostBear Foundation supports ill and disabled children, as well as at-risk or endangered animals. Our objective is to see persons and organizations thrive as benefactors of these initiatives.
Fans can follow The GhostBear Foundation on:
Twitter @GB_Foundation_ Instagram @GB_Foundation_
Snapchat GBFoundation Facebook
-
