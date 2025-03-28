While Alex Ovechkin is in pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, Sidney Crosby passed another one of Gretzky's records on Thursday night. Crosby tallied a goal against the Buffalo Sabres, which sealed his 20th season averaging a point per game.

Crosby has been a model of consistency throughout his two decades in the NHL, and now he has the record to prove it. In the first period of Thursday night's game, Crosby kicked a pass from his skate to his stick and roofed a shot over James Reimer's shoulder to break Gretzky's record.

That record-breaking goal was one of few bright spots in the Penguins' 7-3 loss. Speaking with reporters after the game, Crosby said it was hard to appreciate the accomplishment after a lackluster performance overall.

"It's probably hard right now after a loss like that," Crosby said. "I just think there's a lot of guys who have contributed to that, so I'm thankful for the guys I've played with who have contributed to it. It's a special milestone, but obviously I'd rather win."

Gretzky was a point-per-game player in 19 of his 20 seasons. The only season in which he didn't hit that mark was his last, in which he totaled 62 points in 70 games with the New York Rangers in 1998-99.

At the age of 37, Crosby has shown no signs of slowing down, so he could very well pull away from Gretzky with a few more seasons in front of him.