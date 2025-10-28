Monday was another big night for Sidney Crosby and the surprising Pittsburgh Penguins. In addition to leading the Penguins to their fifth win in their last six games, Crosby made NHL history by becoming the ninth player to register 1,700 career points and is the fourth-fastest player to reach that number.

Only Wayne Gretzky, fellow Penguins icon Mario Lemieux and Marcel Dionne tallied 1,700 points in fewer games than Crosby, who reached that milestone in his 1,362nd game. Crosby surpassed another Penguins great Jaromir Jagr, who recorded his 1,700th career point in his 1,408th game.

Crosby, who is also only the fourth player to score 1,700 points with one team, tallied three points during Monday's 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. He had two assists before getting scoring his seventh goal of the season early in the third period.

The 38-year-old also made franchise history by surpassing Lemieux for the most multi-point games in franchise history. Monday was the 498th multi-point game of Crosby's decorated career.

Crosby isn't the only Penguins veteran who is enjoying a strong start to the 2025-26 season. Evgeni Malkin, who recently made history with Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang by becoming the longest-tenured teammates in American sports history, currently leads the NHL with 13 assists and is tied for the league lead with 16 points. The 39-year-old Malkin had a goal and an assist on Monday as the Penguins improved to 7-2-1.

Malkin and Crosby have been two reasons for the Penguins' surprising success this season. Led by first year head coach Dan Muse, Pittsburgh is off to its best 10-game start since the 2014-15 season. The Penguins are ultimately hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.