Sidney Crosby moved in a tie with former teammate Mark Reechi for 13th place on the NHL's all-time points list as he recorded his 1,533rd point of his career. Crosby registered two goals and an assist and helped the Pittsburgh Penguins record a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens.

"It goes by really quick," Crosby said regarding his career. "To be in company with Recchs, having played with him, having watched him here (in Montreal), I know the type of career he had and how good he was, how consistent he was. Definitely a compliment to be in company with him."

Crosby's three-point performance allowed him to pass legendary defenseman Paul Coffey. Forward Jansen Harkins ended up scoring the game-winning goal in the 12th round of the shootout.

Winger Jake Guentzel also registered a power-play goal in regulation, while Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 39 shots.

Montreal Canadiens forwards Cole Caulfield and Nick Suzuki, as well as Kris Letang and Crosby, scored on the first four attempts of the shootout. However, the following eight skaters couldn't find the back of the net until Sean Monahan scored for the Canadiens and Lars Eller recorded a goal for the Penguins in the seventh round.

Harkins, who logged just 4:24 of ice time during the game, put the puck past Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault to win it.

Crosby is just six points away from tying Joe Thornton (1,539 points) for 12th place on the all-time points list. The Penguins star is also within earshot of Hall of Fame Boston Bruins defenseman Raymond Bourque, who has 1,579 points.

Crosby currently has 31 points (17 goals & 14 assists) this season. He's currently on pace for 91 points during the 2023-24 season, so passing Bourque certainly could be possible since he's just 46 points away from Bourque's mark.