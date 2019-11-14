Sidney Crosby out at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair core muscle
The Penguins will be without their best player until after Christmas
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby won't be on the ice for at least six weeks, the team announced on Thursday morning. Crosby underwent "a successful core muscle injury repair" that is expected to sideline the superstar center for most of the next two months.
Crosby, 32, has been dealing with a sports hernia since training camp and exited the Penguins' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Crosby got awkwardly tangled up with an opponent and blocked a shot off his skate prior to leaving the game in the third period.
The center's status remained a mystery in the days since as the team sought the best course of action. It was ultimately decided that Crosby required surgery and he'll be re-evaluated in six weeks time. That timeline could see him return shortly after Christmas.
It's yet another blow to a Penguins lineup that has been plagued with major injuries through the first few months of the season. The team has already lost players like Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Nick Bjugstad, Alex Galchenyuk, Bryan Rust and Patric Hornqvist for extended periods of time to start the campaign, but they've managed to show resilience and stay competitive through the bad luck.
The absence of Crosby will provide the toughest test yet, as the captain, despite his injuries, has been their best player. He leads leads the team in scoring with 12 assists and 17 points in 17 games for the Penguins this year.
Pittsburgh is 10-6-2 through the first 18 games of the season, sitting fourth in the Metropolitan division behind the Capitals, Islanders and Flyers.
