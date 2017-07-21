Sidney Crosby threw a no-hitter on an 'unfairly' good baseball team as a kid

Sidney Crosby solidified his name in hockey long before he won three Stanley Cups, two Conn Smythe Trophies and established himself as an all-time Pittsburgh Penguins great.

Hockey, however, wasn't the only sport he excelled at while growing up in Cole Harbour, Canada.

An "intimate portrait" of Crosby's rise to stardom, published by Sam Kasan on NHL.com this week, revealed that No. 87 was as crafty on the diamond as he was the ice growing up.

Quoting Paul Mason, Crosby's pee wee hockey coach from Cole Harbour, the story shines a light on the Pens superstar's baseball roots, including the famed center dominating on an "unfairly" talented team as a kid.

Crosby, an all-star third baseman and pitcher, helped lead his team to two Atlantic championships in his only two seasons with Mason. "The ball team won every game in provincials by the 10-run rule and went undefeated in all tournament play. It was almost unfair," Mason said. "We lost four games throughout the whole year. That year we had six no-hitters from different pitchers, (Crosby) was one of them."

Is anyone surprised?

Pittsburgh Pirates fans shouldn't be. Crosby was caught cranking a 370-foot home run at PNC Park during a special batting practice for Pens players in 2010.