Sidney Crosby's laundry bag, Alex Ovechkin's shower sandals are in the Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall of Fame in Toronto
The NHL has always been a quirky league, from the legendary stories of pro sports' greatest trophy, the Stanley Cup, to fans throwing hats, octopus and smelly catfish on the ice to celebrate goals. That quirkiness extends to the Hockey Hall of Fame In Toronto, which has some incredibly weird stuff for a shrine to hockey's best.
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Hall's weirdness goes so far as to contract the FBI to find a very specific missing puck: Patrick Kane's 2010 game winner in Game 6 against the Flyers. However, it's more about what the Hall has than what it doesn't.
The Hall of Fame contains such esteemed items as Patrick Kane's mouth guard, Sidney Crosby's laundry bag, and a pair of shower sandals from Alex Ovechkin at the 2011 All-Star game with, of course, a Carolina Hurricanes logo on them. Why, you might ask? Why collect these items? Presumably, because they were there to grab.
There is also a proverbial food pyramid in Toronto. There is Jaromir Jagr peanut butter that will presumably never expire, Dominik Hasek hot sauce that likely doesn't drip but just spills all over the food, and Maurice Richard condensed soup that -- well -- I don't have a joke here.
Howie Morenz's crutches from the broken leg that led to his untimely death at 34 are on display, along with the notorious horse hair padding that is associated with the origins of the sport. Gloves were stuffed with horsehair thus keeping players "safe." Beer and Lucky Charms -- aka the breakfast of champions -- are also on display. There are two cases of beer, a Yuengling and a Molson, that were won by the Canadians in a 2010 wager between then-president Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The Lucky Charms, meanwhile, are in a to-go container. Leslie Rutherford, wife of Penguins GM Jim Rutherword, gave the boxes to wives and girlfriends of players on the 2017 team.
Hockey is a fascinating sport with a lot of fascinating lore, and the Hall of Fame is a better place to go to learn more about the sport -- and its weird workings -- than anywhere else.
