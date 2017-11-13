Sittin’ at the End of the (Capitals) Bar
Sittin’ at the End of the (Capitals) Bar
Peerless is here with some fun end-of-the-bar facts to impress your friends
Try these fact nuggets on for size...
- Braden Holtby is 6-0-0, 1.79, .944 since October 28th. Of 36 goalies logging at least 150 minutes over that span, his goals against average ranks second (Charlie Lindgren: 1.24), and his save percentage ranks second (Lindgren: .964).
- The Caps have now won four in a row at home following a three-game losing streak on home ice... but don’t get carried away. They have been outshot over that span by a margin of 122-109. Their power play is 3-for-19 (15.8 percent), and their penalty kill is 9-for-11 (81.8 percent). The good thing is special teams opportunity differential (plus-8), a product of taking only 37 penalty minutes to 63 for opponents.
- If you had the top three point-getters in this four-game home winning streak as John Carlson (2-4-6), Lars Eller (2-3-5), and Chandler Stephenson (1-2-3, tied with Evgeny Kuznetsov in points), buy a lottery ticket.
- Three goals. When the Caps have scored three or more goals in a game this season, they are 9-0-1. They are 1-7-0 (the lone win being the 2-1 Gimmick win over Edmonton last night) when they don’t get to three goals.
- Through Sunday’s games, only the Toronto Maple Leafs have more games with 30 or more shots allowed (15) than the Capitals (14, tied with several other teams).
- John Carlson leads the league in ice time per game (28:17) and games with 25 or more minutes logged (17). Oddly enough, seven defensemen have logged 30 or more minutes in at least one game... and Carlson’s not one of them.
- There are 66 skaters who have appeared in 10 or more games and have averaged 50 or more seconds per shift in ice time. The Caps have seven of those players: Alex Ovechkin (55 seconds/shift), Evgeny Kuznetsov (54), John Carlson (54), T.J. Oshie (54), Nicklas Backstrom (52), Brooks Orpik (51), and Dmitry Orlov (50).
- The Caps have not yet won a game in regulation time in which they allowed an opponent fewer than four power play chances. They are 2-3-0 in those games, both wins coming in extra time and both of those at home.
- The Caps’ power play might not be what it was in recent years, but it still matters. Washington is 5-0-1 when scoring at least one power play goal, 5-7-0 when they do not.
- In recent years the Caps have iced a veteran team. This year they have already dressed six rookies (Nathan Walker, Christian Djoos, Jakub Vrana, Liam O’Brien, Chandler Stephenson, and Madison Bowey). Only three teams have dressed more rookies so far: Ottawa (8), Los Angeles (7), and Boston (7).
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China