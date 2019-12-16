Six potential landing spots for Taylor Hall as Devils look to trade the former MVP

Heading into this season, we knew it was a possibility that Taylor Hall could be traded during the year. With the 2018 Hart Trophy winger on the final year of his current contract and little progress being made in the way of an extension with the New Jersey Devils, he was always an intriguing mid-season target for teams looking to make a push this season.

Now, with the Devils' struggling mightily and still no movement on an extension, it's almost a certainty that Hall will be dealt. The Devils have recently been holding him out of the lineup for precautionary reasons, meaning that a deal is most likely coming soon.

There's certainly no shortage of interest in his services considering he's a little more than a year removed from scoring 39 goals and being named league MVP. He's a legitimate lethal offensive presence on the wing and can be a difference-maker for a team looking to add scoring.

But Hall likely won't come cheap. The Devils are in a position to command a solid haul -- including high picks and prospects -- for the winger, even with just a little more than a half-season of service ensured. There's also the factor of having to pay Hall this year; he carries a $6 million cap hit this season, which comes in at a pro-rated cost of around $3.5 million at this point in the year. The Devils could command additional assets with a willingness to eat some of Hall's salary.

So, with that in mind, which teams make the most sense as possible landing spots for the winger? Let's highlight some options.

The Coyotes sit atop a relatively weak Pacific division, putting them in a great spot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. As such, they should be buying in an attempt to make a strong run this year. Arizona has a strong defensive team aided by fantastic goaltending, but they need some help in the scoring department -- their 2.63 goals per game average ranks them 24th in the NHL. Adding a premier offensive threat on the wing could be a huge midseason coup for 'Yotes. They'll need to make the money work, as they only have about $1.6 million in cap room.

The Oilers are a very intriguing option for Hall considering that's where he started his career. Edmonton shipped him out of town when they had an abundance of talented wingers and it ended up being one of the most lopsided trades (in the Devils' favor) in recent history. Now, the Oilers are desperately seeking offensive help on the wing. As it stands, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are carrying way too much weight for the Oilers to be taken seriously. They have a projected $1.14 million in cap room.

Much like the Coyotes, the Islanders are a contending team that gets by on defensive ability and strong goaltending. They've scored enough to be successful but currently rank 20th in offense (2.90 GPG) and adding a name like Hall to their lineup could significantly boost their offensive attack, making them that much more dangerous. The Isles have been looking to add a big-name forward since losing John Tavares and reportedly put a huge bid in on Artemi Panarin last summer before he chose to sign with the Rangers, so Hall could be the next guy they set their eyes on.

The Stars have seemingly been in win-now mode for a number of years and don't have a whole lot to show for it. After a brutal start this year, they've been a strong team that looks capable of making another run if the pieces fall into place -- or if they acquire additional pieces to help boost those odds. The Stars have been trying to add offensive firepower for much of the past year -- they traded for Mats Zuccarello at last year's deadline before signing Joe Pavelski this summer -- and Hall would help an offense that ranks 26th in the league. They have enough money to make a deal happen thanks to the $4.75 million freed up by Martin Hanzal's LTIR designation.

5. St. Louis Blues

The reigning Stanley Cup champs trading for Hall would be quite the splash as they look to defend their throne, but it also would make quite a bit of sense. The Blues were never an overly dominant offensive team, and they lost significant firepower from their lineup earlier this year when their top scoring winger, Vladimir Tarasenko, went down with a significant long-term injury. They've done well to stay competitive in Tarasenko's absence and they should get him back this season, but adding Hall could provide an insurance policy of sorts and help the Blues capitalize on their current window of success.

It's no secret that the Panthers are trying to make some noise. They've added some significant pieces over the past couple of years -- including Mike Hoffman, Sergei Bobrovsky, Brett Connolly and head coach Joel Quenneville -- and they're looking to not only get into the playoffs, but win their first playoff series since 1996. They were in on Panarin over the summer so it's not a major surprise they've been linked to Hall as they continue to pursue a game-changing winger. However, the Panthers have reportedly balked at the idea of acquiring Hall without a contract extension in place.

Other possible suitors: Colorado, Boston, Montreal