Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are teaming up with notable NHL alumni to raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Big names like Justin Bieber and Steve Carrell headline the "Skate for LA Strong" event, which is being put on by the Los Angeles Kings and the NHL.

On Saturday, the Kings revealed four star-studded rosters that will play a single-elimination tournament at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday afternoon at 6 p.m. ET. Each team will be a mix of celebrities, former NHL players and first responders from LAFD, LAcoFD and LAPD.

Bieber and Carrell are just a couple of the celebs who will be lacing them up for charity this weekend. Actor Taylor Kitsch, actor Ross Lynch, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Mauer are just a handful of the other celebs taking part in the game.

Those actors and former athletes might be at a slight disadvantage on the ice with some of the NHL alumni involved. Hockey Hall of Fame member Mark Messier is in the game, as is former defenseman P.K. Subban.

Kings legends Jeff Carter, Jarrett Stoll and Rob Blake (also the team's current general manager), will suit up as well.

The star power isn't limited to the players. That's because there is as much, if not more, star power behind the bench. Each team will have two big names doing the coaching.

Team Black: Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell

Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell Team Red: Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smoulders

Vince Vaughn and Cobie Smoulders Team Blue: Danny DeVito and Al Michaels

Danny DeVito and Al Michaels Team White: Hannah Stocking and Andrew Whitworth

Breaks in the action will feature musical performances from Kaskade, Jordan Davis and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

There will be two single-elimination games with the winner of each game advancing to play in the championship. Free tickets will be given to first responders, wildfire victims, community leaders and Kings season ticket holders. Donations benefitting LA Strong can be made through the Kings' website.

Where to watch Skate for LA Strong

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

TV: ESPN2 | Stream: fubo (try for free)