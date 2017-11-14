So about that secondary scoring...
The gang is back in the studio to try and figure out why no one but 1Couturier can score a good hockey goal.
Who’s gonna score a hockey goal? Well, if it’s not the first line, it may not happen. The Flyers are having secondary scoring problems, but at least the goalie thing is starting to straighten itself out as Brian Elliott appears to be rounding into form. Claude Giroux’s HOF case and the possibility of Jordan Weal moving to center are also discussed on the first in-studio episode of BSH Radio in weeks.
You can listen below, but the show is also available on iTunes, Google Play, and Soundcloud.
Follow us on twitter @BSH_Radio, check out our Patreon to get some fun extra content, and if you think you might want to hang out with us in Vegas, check out the great options being offered by our friends at PhansofPhilly.com! And if you think you’d like to take a look at what Charlie and the rest of the team over at The Athletic are offering, we’ve got a special offer for our listeners. Head on over to The Athletic to get 7 days free and then 25% off your annual subscription. It’s worth a try, folks.
