So you say you want to fire Dave Hakstol...

The gang always has a finger on the pulse of the fanbase, so an extra-long show with a lot of Dave Hakstol talk was in order

It's the Fire Hakstol show, boys and girls! The gang discusses if the head coach deserves to be fired, Ron Hextall's comments about the coach's job security and the organization's direction, as well as who Bill and Kelly and Steph and Charlie believe should replace Hak. Whether Claude Giroux or Wayne Simmonds is on the more surprising scoring pace through 25 games and why Danick Martel was sent back to the AHL are also topics on a long edition of BSH Radio. ​

