Some NHL players could be seeing their families in person for the first time in months very soon provided they meet certain requirements and adhere to certain guidelines. As of right now, Canadian family members will be allowed to reunite in the bubble with players, coaches and staff members of teams that have made their respective conference final series.

This news comes courtesy of the Associated Press, who spoke with deputy commissioner Bill Daly about this topic. Once the families arrive, they'll have to quarantine and must test negative for COVID-19 on four consecutive days. After they're allowed inside, they will have to undergo daily testing, temperature checks, symptom screening and contact tracing -- much like what the players go through.

As for those with families outside of Canada, the league says that it's waiting for confirmation from the Canadian government about whether foreign families will be allowed to join in this reunion. Canadian citizens living outside the country could also enter the bubble, but only after a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Since starting the postseason bubbles in Toronto for the Eastern Conference and Edmonton for the Western Conference, the NHL has boasted zero positive tests for coronavirus since players entered on July 26. That clean record likely influenced this decision by Alberta officials, who had been talking with the league about this for several weeks -- the remaining playoff games from the conference finals onward will take place in Edmonton.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars open the Western Conference Final Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face either the New York Islanders or the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Monday.