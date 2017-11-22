Special Bantering The Blueshirts Today At 5!
Special Bantering The Blueshirts Today At 5!
Due to us not having a podcast last week, and this week Thursday is Thanksgiving, we’re doing a special pre-game show before the Rangers play today.
Listen live today at 5 p.m. here.
Otherwise, download the show on iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Play. Also, leave us nice reviews because you rock!
Wall of House Banter is here. If you want on this, join Patreon. You also get exclusive content to behind the scenes action on the show, and you’re all being dragged into a Pie war you didn’t know existed (you’ll hear on this week’s podcast).
(E-mail me if we missed anyone. The order of the names got jumbled and if we did it was an error that you can simply blame on Mike because he is at fault.)
