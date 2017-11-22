Spoon-dobin? Get your Bruins lines vs. New Jersey

The Bruins’ morning skate was optional today, so these lines will be a little bit more of a guess than usual.

Two confirmed notes, however:

Spooner playing on the wing presents an interesting wrinkle, so here goes:

Spooner / Danton Heinen - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Peter Cehlarik - David Krejci - Jake DeBrusk

Spooner / Heinen / Frank Vatrano - Riley Nash - Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller - Sean Kuraly - Jordan Swarz

If Spooner is back, it means someone is out. WHO remains a mystery, however. It’s been confirmed that he’ll play wing, but will that be on Bergeron’s left? Heinen has been decent there.

Will is be on the third line, pushing Vatrano out? This seems like the easiest solution.

Also, that 4th line isn’t exactly untouchable. The Bruins may want to go with a chippy style against New Jersey, so Matt Beleskey could draw back in.

On defense, things aren’t as mysterious:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Rob O’Gara / Paul Postma - Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

Chance are they didn’t call Grzelcyk up just to have him take a flight to New Jersey and be a spectator. Expect one of O’Gara or Postma, who have both had their share of struggles lately, to sit.