St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers Game Preview

Central Division leaders come to town after Oilers hang an eight spot on Vegas

Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

7 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time

BREAKDOWN

Gerard Gallant on how much extra time the team spends preparing for Connor McDavid:



“No extra time.” — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 13, 2017

Connor McDavid scored two goals while adding an assist. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dropped an eight-spot on the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. Special teams problems? What special teams problems? Oilers scored three power play goals and added a shorthanded tally just because. It was a cathartic experience watching the team score eight goals after a series of one and two goal efforts. Maybe they can do that tonight.

The Central Division leading Blues are in town tonight, and scoring eight goals might be a little bit tougher tonight than on Tuesday night. Oilers needed two points on Tuesday, and they’ll greatly appreciate two more tonight. Can the Oilers make it two in a row?

Let’s go to the tape.

The Oilers are saying

"I'm excited to go there and have an opportunity to play. I feel great. I want to enjoy playing the game and Edmonton is a team that's pretty exciting to join. I know it hasn't been the start they were looking for, but it's a team that can honestly be as good as it wants to be. I'm looking forward to it."

Source

That’s Oilers forward Michael Cammalleri on getting traded to the Oilers on Tuesday.

WELCOME, MICHAEL

Jussi Jokinen was sent to the Kings for Michael Cammalleri on Tuesday night. On the surface, it doesn’t look like a bad deal. It might even be A Good Deal. Cammalleri finished with 31 points in 61 games last year with the Devils, he amassed seven points (3-4-7) in 15 games before being sent to Edmonton. We’re going to see him on the power play sooner than later. Maybe tonight?

The Blues are saying:

"We got what we deserved tonight...We deserved to give up six. We were no good.”

Source

That’s Blues head coach Mike Yeo on his team’s 7-4 loss to Calgary on Monday night.

Blues are no doubt in a foul mood after stinking up the joint in a 7-4 loss to Calgary. If it makes you feel any better (and it should), the Flames got housed by the Red Wings 8-2 in Detroit last night. Regardless of what Calgary failed to achieve in Detroit, the Oilers will need to have their ‘A’ game tonight as St. Louis will no doubt be looking to get back in the win column.

Have some of this

GOOD-BYE BAD TIMES: Before Tuesday’s outburst, the Oilers had just 38 goals on the entire season. Eight goals changes things a little bit, and the Oilers have picked themselves up to 2.56 goals per game. That’s a very slight increase from 31st in the league all the way up to a tie for 27th. Oilers are going to need another eight pack tonight. We’re going to prescribe it. You can trust me, I’m a doctor.

KLEFBOM - New York wasn’t kind to Oscar Klefbom. Klefbom looks to have gotten his groove back, and a great way to do that is to score a goal while helping prevent other teams from doing so. Especially when you’re shorthanded. 20:14 ice time, nearly 3 minutes on top of that on the PP and 2:30 shorthanded. Oilers need that all day.

- New York wasn’t kind to Oscar Klefbom. Klefbom looks to have gotten his groove back, and a great way to do that is to score a goal while helping prevent other teams from doing so. Especially when you’re shorthanded. 20:14 ice time, nearly 3 minutes on top of that on the PP and 2:30 shorthanded. Oilers need that all day. CAGGIULA - Drake Caggiula drew back into the lineup with 12 minutes of ice time on Tuesday night. Caggiula missed three games from blocking a shot, he had one shot on goal.

- Drake Caggiula drew back into the lineup with 12 minutes of ice time on Tuesday night. Caggiula missed three games from blocking a shot, he had one shot on goal. CAMMALLERI: If I’m a wagering man, I’ve got Cammalleri going in for Iiro Pakarinen on the third line.

If I’m a wagering man, I’ve got Cammalleri going in for Iiro Pakarinen on the third line. NET GAINS: Look for Cam Talbot to once again get the nod (7-8-1, .912 SV% / 2.95 GAA / 1 SO) to get the start tonight for the Oilers. Expect Jake Allen (9-5-1, .908 SV% / 2.83 GAA) to get the call for St. Louis tonight.

Look for Cam Talbot to once again get the nod (7-8-1, .912 SV% / 2.95 GAA / 1 SO) to get the start tonight for the Oilers. Expect Jake Allen (9-5-1, .908 SV% / 2.83 GAA) to get the call for St. Louis tonight. The Oilers will be missing defenceman Andrej Sekera (out til December/January) as he recovers from ACL surgery. Anton Slepyshev is out with a groin injury. The Blues will miss Robby Fabbri, who is out for the season with knee injury, while Patrick Berglund is out with a shoulder injury.

Oilers need to keep the good times rollin’ after Tueday’s 8-2 victory over Vegas. Can they knock off the Central Division leaders tonight?