St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread

Central Division Leaders visit Edmonton where Oilers look to start streaking

Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

7 PM MDT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time

LINES

19-97-29

27-93-98

13*-18-26

24-55-44

25-6

77-83

81-4

33

1

New Oiler winger Michael Cammalleri’s new number is 13

Oilers erupted for eight goals against the Vegas Golden Knights, including three power play goals and a shorthanded one too. Eight goals does a wonder for a team’s psyche, and they’ll look to keep the good times rolling tonight. They’ll face a difficult foe as the Central Division leading Blues make their first visit of the year to Rogers Place.

Can the Oilers make it two wins in a row?

THE OILERS WILL WIN IF...

Eight goals against the Vegas Golden Knights will do a lot for a struggling offence. It will take them from the basement of the league to...27th in the league tied with Vancouver. I don’t think the Oilers are going to hang eight goals on Jake Allen and the St. Louis Blues tonight, but they could probably get by with seven. An equally impressive special teams effort: Three PPG and a shorthanded goal on Tuesday night. I’m in fantasy land. I’d settle for one power play goal and no stupid penalties.

Three PPG and a shorthanded goal on Tuesday night. I’m in fantasy land. I’d settle for one power play goal and no stupid penalties. The Oilers can negate Vladimir Tarasenko: Easily the Blues’ most potent weapon on offence, if Tarasenko (12-10-22) stays off the scoresheet, the Oilers have a chance at a W.

ST LOUIS WILL WIN IF

They push Edmonton off their game early . Oilers are full of energy after their big win on Tuesday. If the Blues force Edmonton to play catch-up early, they’ll throw a wrench in Edmonton’s mojo.

. Oilers are full of energy after their big win on Tuesday. If the Blues force Edmonton to play catch-up early, they’ll throw a wrench in Edmonton’s mojo. Their stars shine: If Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny are on the scoresheet, good times lie ahead for the Blue.

If Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny are on the scoresheet, good times lie ahead for the Blue. The Blues force Edmonton’s top line to do all the work: Eight goal games notwithstanding, the Oilers get the lion’s share of their points from their top line. Forcing a line of Michael Cammalleri, Ryan Strome and Iiro Pakarinen to carry the weight could prove to be troublesome for the Oilers.

Oilers looking for a two game win streak. Can they knock off a Central Division powerhouse to get there?