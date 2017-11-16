St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread
St. Louis Blues @ Edmonton Oilers Game Thread
Central Division Leaders visit Edmonton where Oilers look to start streaking
St. Louis Blues (13-5-1) @
Edmonton Oilers (7-9-1)
Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta
7 PM MDT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: St. Louis Game Time
LINES
19-97-29
27-93-98
13*-18-26
24-55-44
25-6
77-83
81-4
33
1
New Oiler winger Michael Cammalleri’s new number is 13
Oilers erupted for eight goals against the Vegas Golden Knights, including three power play goals and a shorthanded one too. Eight goals does a wonder for a team’s psyche, and they’ll look to keep the good times rolling tonight. They’ll face a difficult foe as the Central Division leading Blues make their first visit of the year to Rogers Place.
Can the Oilers make it two wins in a row?
THE OILERS WILL WIN IF...
- They keep filling the net. Eight goals against the Vegas Golden Knights will do a lot for a struggling offence. It will take them from the basement of the league to...27th in the league tied with Vancouver. I don’t think the Oilers are going to hang eight goals on Jake Allen and the St. Louis Blues tonight, but they could probably get by with seven.
- An equally impressive special teams effort: Three PPG and a shorthanded goal on Tuesday night. I’m in fantasy land. I’d settle for one power play goal and no stupid penalties.
- The Oilers can negate Vladimir Tarasenko: Easily the Blues’ most potent weapon on offence, if Tarasenko (12-10-22) stays off the scoresheet, the Oilers have a chance at a W.
ST LOUIS WILL WIN IF
- They push Edmonton off their game early. Oilers are full of energy after their big win on Tuesday. If the Blues force Edmonton to play catch-up early, they’ll throw a wrench in Edmonton’s mojo.
- Their stars shine: If Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny are on the scoresheet, good times lie ahead for the Blue.
- The Blues force Edmonton’s top line to do all the work: Eight goal games notwithstanding, the Oilers get the lion’s share of their points from their top line. Forcing a line of Michael Cammalleri, Ryan Strome and Iiro Pakarinen to carry the weight could prove to be troublesome for the Oilers.
Oilers looking for a two game win streak. Can they knock off a Central Division powerhouse to get there?
