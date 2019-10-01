St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup championship rings honor 'Play Gloria,' superfan Laila Anderson

The St. Louis Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup rings are here, and I think they got your number.

The Blues received their fancy commemorative rings on Monday night in a private ceremony ahead of their 2019-2020 title defense. The bling finds several ways to pay homage to last year's extraordinary run.

It features 14-karat white and yellow gold in addition to blue sapphires, honoring the Blues' color scheme. In total, there are 282 diamonds, 20 princess-cut sapphires, 16 custom-cut blue sapphires and 15 round sapphires -- 10.6 carats in total.

On the front, there are 16 blue sapphires (one for each postseason win they had) as well as 75 diamonds -- one for each goal the Blues scored during the playoff run.

One side of the ring features the player's name and number along with a nondescript Blues player lifting the Cup in front of a crowd of fans. The other side features the famous St. Louis arch (another 16 diamonds, one for each of the wins) and sheet music for "When The Blues Go Marching In".

On the back of the ring reads "Play Gloria" -- a reference to the Blues adopting Laura Branigan's "Gloria" as their victory song last season. The inside of the ring features a recap of the Blues' road to the Cup win, as well as the players' signature.

But maybe the coolest part of the entire ring is the tribute to Laila Anderson, the young Blues fan battling a rare immune disorder who became an inspirational rallying point and good luck charm for the team throughout their run. After a period of isolation to combat the disease, Laila was able to attend Blues games during the Western Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final, ultimately celebrating the Cup win with the Blues on the ice after Game 7 in Boston.

11-year-old Laila Anderson kisses the Stanley Cup.



Laila, who has a rare disease called HLH, was invited by the Blues to #Game7 💙 (via @wyshynski) pic.twitter.com/jtXvCWWHrF — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2019

The Blues will open up their title defense on Wednesday night against the Capitals in St. Louis.