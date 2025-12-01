The Anaheim Ducks have been the biggest surprise of the 2025-26 NHL season, jumping out to a 15-9-1 start to lead the Pacific Division as the calendar moves into December. The Ducks will head to the Midwest to face the St. Louis Blues, who have faltered a bit to begin the year and sit near the bottom of the Central Division at 9-10-7. The Ducks have played .500 hockey over the last six games while the Blues have won their last two.

Ducks vs. Blues preview

All eyes will be on Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier for the Ducks, and with good reason. Carlsson has 13 goals and 21 assists to start the season while Gauthier isn't far behind with 15 goals and 15 assists. Troy Terry has also been involved in a lot of the team's offensive success with 22 assists. The only issue so far has been in goal, with Lukas Dostal ranking 28th in average goals allowed per game. St. Louis has also experienced goaltender issues with Jordan Binnington ranking 40th in GAA. Backup Joel Hofer has been worse and it's led to the Blues having a -23 point differential, which is the second-worst mark in the Western Conference.

The Blues are -152 money line favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds while the Ducks are +128 underdogs. The total comes in at 6.5 with the Over priced at +108 and the Under at -129. For the latest Ducks vs. Blues odds, visit the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here's a look at the model's projections for Ducks vs. Blues.

ANAHEIM DUCKS vs. ST. LOUIS BLUES | 12/1/2025 | 8 p.m. ET

Puck line: Blues -1.5 (+160)

St. Louis covers in 38% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Money line: Blues -152

St. Louis wins in 66% of simulations

Total: Under 6.5

The Under hits in 46.8% of simulations

Projected score: Blues 3.4, Ducks 2.5

