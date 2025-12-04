The Boston Bruins are enjoying a solid bounce-back campaign after a last-place finish in the Atlantic Division last year, and their next test is a home bout with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Dec. 4. St. Louis is looking to get on a roll after a slow start to this season, which comes on the heels of a late surge into the playoffs a year ago, where they pushed Winnipeg to seven games in the first round. Both the Blues and Bruins are coming off losses, and St. Louis is 3-3-4 over its last 10 while Boston is 4-6 over that same stretch.

Interested in NHL betting on Thursday? Here's how to bet on Blues vs. Bruins.

Blues vs. Bruins preview

On one hand, this game has the potential to be high-scoring, as Boston is 21st in goals allowed per game at 3.25, and St. Louis is 27th at 3.44. On the other hand, the Blues are just 30th in goals per game at 2.56, while the Bruins are 14th at 3.04 per contest. St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington has been one of the more capable goalies in the league for quite a while, but he's in the midst of his worst season to date with a career-low .878 save percentage as well as 3.20 goals allowed per game. The Blues' leading scorer is Robert Thomas, who has 17 points. For Boston, the duo of David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie has been formidable, with both having at least 28 points on the year, with each ranking in the top 30 in the NHL to date.

The Blues are -137 money line favorites, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The Bruins are +115 underdogs on home ice. The total is 5.5 goals with the Over priced at -109 and the Under at -111. For the latest Blues vs. Bruins odds, visit the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Here's a look at the model's projections for Blues vs. Bruins.

ST. LOUIS BLUES vs. BOSTON BRUINS | 12/4/2025 | 7 p.m. ET

Puck line: Bruins +1.5 (-219)

Boston covers in 79% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Money line: Bruins +115

Boston wins in 58% of simulations

Total: Over 5.5

The Over hits in 50.9% of simulations

Projected score: Bruins 3.1, Blues 2.7

Responsible gaming

Sportsbooks offer tools for users to promote responsible gaming, such as setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. Some sportsbooks like DraftKings and BetMGM have live chat features for users to get in touch with support 24/7, and all sportsbooks have contact information for resources and helplines for those needing more assistance.