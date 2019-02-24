Stadium Series 2019: The best photos from Penguins-Flyers outdoor game at Lincoln Financial Field
Despite some gloomy weather, the rivalry game at The Linc was a spectacle worth appreciating
There was some worry that rain would spoil Saturday night's Stadium Series game between the Penguins and Flyers, possibly even cutting it short after just two periods. Ultimately, though, fans got to see all three periods and then some in Philadelphia.
The Flyers managed to rally and prevail in a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory against their cross-state rivals in the elements at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia scored two goals late in the third period, including a game-tying goal from Jakub Voracek with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, to force the extra period. It only took a few minutes for Flyers captain Claude Giroux to seal the win with the golden goal in overtime.
It was an exciting finish and a big-time win for the Flyers, who are still trying to hang tough in the Eastern Conference playoff race. But as is usually the case with these outdoor NHL games, it was as much about the spectacle and the atmosphere as it was about the actual game being played on the ice.
The rain may have made things a little messier than planned, but the game still brought plenty of action and plenty of awesome visuals. Here are some of the best photos from the event.
