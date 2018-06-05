Stanley Cup Final 2018: The Capitals made Washington Mystics tickets a hot commodity

The Capitals' Stanley Cup playoff run has taken over Washington D.C., and not just when the hockey team is in town either. We've already seen Caps fans pack their home arena and flood the streets during road games, and they'll have a chance to do it again on Thursday night as the Capitals aim to clinch the Cup in Vegas.

With the game being held at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, the Caps will be holding another massive watch party at Capital One Arena in D.C. That watch party forced the Washington Mystics -- the local WNBA team -- to push up the start time of their own game against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday. Initially, the Mystics were supposed to tip off against the Lynx at 7 p.m., but they'll instead play a 4 p.m. game.

And since the Mystics game is expected to conclude shortly before the start of Game 5 in Vegas, some forward-thinking Caps fans decided they'd buy tickets to the WNBA game in order to also score prime seats for the watch party afterwards. As a result, tickets to the Mystics game quickly sold out (they only sell tickets on the 100 level) and some tickets were going for a hefty price on the secondary market.

According to the Capitals blog Russian Machine Never Breaks, resale tickets on Ticketmaster ranged from $500-$1,500 on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the Mystics quickly countered by making tickets to the Thursday's game free, essentially killing the secondary market for those tickets. The team posted an official release on their website.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the Mystics game and tickets to the game will be free. All tickets for the Mystics game will remain valid for entry. All tickets purchased directly from the Mystics (season tickets and single game) will be automatically refunded. If you purchased Mystics tickets from another source, please contact that source directly. We encourage fans not to purchase Mystics tickets from any secondary market sources for this game moving forward.

As a result, Capitals fans hoping to land prime seats to the watch party won't have to dig deep into their pockets and purchase Mystics tickets from scheming resellers online. Instead, they'll just have to show up to the WNBA game a little early and set up shop in the arena until puck drop.

That's a big win for Capital One Arena, which will presumably turn a large profit off concessions and merchandise during the busy day. Not bad for an away game, I'd say.