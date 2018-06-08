Stanley Cup Final 2018: The Washington Capitals' locker room party was all kinds of crazy
This party's been a long time coming for the Capitals and their faithful
The Washington Capitals waited 44 long years to claim their first Stanley Cup championship, so you knew it was going to be a party. The Caps were certainly ready for that party on Thursday night in Las Vegas when they clinched the Cup with a Game 5 win over the Golden Knights, and there's video from the locker room to prove it.
While thousands of Caps fans took to the streets to celebrate in D.C., the team held their own in the locker room at T-Mobile Arena. Alex Ovechkin, who finally got his first Cup and took home the Conn Smythe along with it, was a vessel of raw emotion from the second the final horn sounded. He carried that energy into the locker room along with a pretty great trophy.
It was also the first Stanley Cup title for veteran head coach Barry Trotz, who got plenty of love (and champagne) from his guys in the postgame celebration.
The group came together to happily sing "We Are The Champions" in unison. And while that might be a total cliché, it's also basically become tradition after the clinching game of the Stanley Cup Final at this point. Plus, the Caps have waited long enough for their moment that they're allowed to get away with total cliches.
And no Stanley Cup celebration is ever complete without drinking out of the bowl, and you can be rest assured that plenty of fluids were consumed in the aftermath of victory. For a hockey player, nothing tastes as sweet as the victory drinks that flow out of the Cup, and to drink from it is one of the greatest honors a player can achieve.
This will be just the beginning for the Caps and their fans, who likely have at least a few weeks of celebrating to do before the high wears off. Hopefully they pace themselves to make it to the parade, but it doesn't seem like a sure bet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NHL playoffs bracket, schedule
Here's the Washington Capitals' path to being crowned 2017-2018 Stanley Cup champions
-
Oshie tears up talking about his dad
Oshie on his dad, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease: 'This one will stick with him fore...
-
Alex Ovechkin wins Conn Smythe as MVP
It couldn't go to anyone else in the Capitals' first championship
-
Five takeaways from Caps' Game 5 win
The Washington Capitals are your 2017-2018 Stanley Cup champions
-
Caps fans lose their minds after Cup win
After 44 NHL seasons, the Caps are bringing the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital
-
Alex Ovechkin rescripts legacy with Cup
The Caps' long wait for a Cup ended on Thursday night, and so did Ovechkin's