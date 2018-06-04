Stanley Cup Final 2018: Will Capitals fans throw crabs on the ice in Game 4?

The Red Wings have octopuses. The Predators have catfish. Now, apparently, the Capitals have crabs. During Game 3, while the Capitals were celebrating taking a 2-1 series lead towards the end of the game, a fan at Capital One Arena sneaked down to the lower bowl and threw a crab over the glass and onto the ice.

While not much notice was taken of the crustacean as it happened, the Capitals' social media team noted it the next day.

Per The Washington Post, the plan was crafted and executed by 15-year-old Jack Merritt of Bethesda, Maryland.

"I was thinking seafood, because in Detroit and Nashville they throw the octopi and catfish," Merritt said, per The Post. "I thought a crab was perfect to represent our area."

Last year, of course, we got the bizarre masterminded plans of Jake Waddell, who managed to get a fully grown catfish onto the ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Merritt's plan had fewer steps, but it was just as effective.

"It was in the front of my pants," he said. "It wasn't that uncomfortable, honestly. It wasn't like pinching me or anything. I was pretty nervous going through security, but once I got through, I went to the bathroom and took it out and put it in my bag."

Now, "Caps Crab" has its own Twitter account.

The Capitals are now just two games away from winning their first Stanley Cup Final. Now, with Puck Girl and Caps Crab behind them, they'll try to take a 3-1 lead in Washington after Monday's Game 4.