Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues' Oskar Sundqvist faces hearing for hit on Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk

Physical play helped the St. Louis Blues steal Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final from the Boston Bruins, but it also may have resulted in Blues center Oskar Sundqvist sitting out for Game 3.

Penalized after driving Boston's Matt Grzelcyk into the boards during the first period of Wednesday's 3-2 overtime decision, Sundqvist faces a hearing for his hit ahead of Game 3, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old forward received just two minutes in the penalty box for minor boarding following the play, but Grzelcyk was transported to the hospital as a result of the hit, initially collapsing onto the ice with his hands on his head. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy provided no update on the defenseman following the Blues victory, but Grzelcyk was seen returning to TD Garden in a cab shortly before overtime got underway, though he did not return to the bench.

The Bruins, of course, were then forced to play most of Wednesday's game with just five defensemen. Boston's David Backes told reporters after Game 2 that while he's unsure if Grzelcyk will return for Friday's action, he hopes Sundqvist will be disciplined.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," he said. "It was from behind, elevated into his head into the glass... that's something I think if I'm making that hit, I'm probably watching from the bleachers for a few."