Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues' Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk

Physical play helped the St. Louis Blues steal Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final from the Boston Bruins, but it also has resulted in Blues center Oskar Sundqvist sitting out for Game 3.

After he was penalized for driving Boston's Matt Grzelcyk into the boards during the first period of Wednesday's 3-2 overtime decision, Sundqvist has been suspended for one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The decision was announced Thursday night.

St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for one game for Boarding Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk. https://t.co/2W0ZLnn9fI — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2019

In the league's release, it was explained that Sundqvist boarded Grzelcyk and took a poor approach to delivering the body check when he saw the defenseman's numbers during the approach. The league recognizes that Grzelcyk changed positioning at the tail end of the sequence but stated that the onus in on Sundqvist to avoid throwing a dangerous hit.

The 25-year-old forward received just two minutes in the penalty box for minor boarding following the play, which may play into why he ultimately ended up with a one-game ban. (Had he been assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct, it's unlikely a suspension would not have been issued.)

Also playing a factor is the fact that Grzelcyk was hurt as a result of the hit. The Bruins defenseman left the game with a head injury and was transported to the hospital as a result of the hit. He did not travel with the team to St. Louis for Game 3.

The Bruins, of course, were forced to play most of Wednesday's game with just five defensemen following the incident. Boston's David Backes told reporters after Game 2 that while he's unsure if Grzelcyk will return for Saturday's action, he was pulling for a Sundqvist suspension.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," he said. "It was from behind, elevated into his head into the glass... that's something I think if I'm making that hit, I'm probably watching from the bleachers for a few."