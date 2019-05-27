Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from advanced computer model on 20-9 run

The Boston Bruins look for their eighth win in a row when they face the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. Both teams have had strong postseasons after failing to win their respective divisions in the regular season. The Bruins (49-24-9) finished second in the Atlantic Division, while the Blues (45-28-9) were third in the Central. Monday's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Boston's TD Garden. The teams split a pair of regular-season games with the Bruins winning 5-2 in Boston and the Blues winning 2-1 in a shootout in St. Louis. The Bruins are -150 on the money line (risk $150 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5 in the latest Blues vs. Bruins odds. You'll want to see the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Blues vs. Bruins picks down.

This model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, entered this week on a sizzling 20-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following its NHL picks during this run is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Bruins vs. Blues. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has found plenty of value on one side of the money line. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

Although they have met infrequently in the playoffs, the Bruins hold an 8-0 edge all-time in the playoffs over the Blues, sweeping the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals and the conference semifinals in 1972. Boston leads the all-time series 74-53-18, including a 42-21-9 edge in home games. The teams have split the last 10 games they've played. The Bruins also enter the series with the advantage of playing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third time in nine seasons. Boston won the 2011 Stanley Cup championship in seven games over Vancouver before losing in six games to Chicago in 2013.

The Bruins also have a lot of scoring power entering their series against the Blues. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak were Boston's top scorers during the regular season, combining for 181 points with Marchand scoring 100. But it has been center Patrice Bergeron leading the way with eight goals in the playoffs, while center Charlie Coyle has six and center David Krejci has four. Bergeron's two goals and one assist helped propel the Bruins to a 4-0 win in Game 4 against Carolina, while Krejci has at least one point in each of the past six playoff games.

But just because Boston boasts a prolific offense doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line Monday.

The Blues have also been turning heads with their solid play. St. Louis finished third in the Central Division, one point behind first-place Nashville and even with Winnipeg, which owned the tie-breaker. But the Blues took out the Jets in the first round, 4 games to 2, before rallying past Dallas in seven games and knocking out the Sharks. Goalie Jordan Binnington (24-5-1) is a big reason why the Blues have won six of their last eight games. He posted one shutout, allowed one goal twice and two in another against San Jose in the Western Conference finals and has allowed an average of 2.36 goals per game in the playoffs. He has a .914 save percentage as well.

Offensively, left wing Jaden Schwartz has been the workhorse in the postseason, scoring 16 points on 12 goals and four assists. He scored a hat trick in the Blues' 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 6. Center Ryan O'Reilly has been a stabilizing force for St. Louis and has piled up 14 points in 19 playoff games, including 11 assists, while left wing David Perron has 13 postseason points, including six goals.

So who wins Blues vs. Bruins? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blues vs. Bruins money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NHL picks, and find out.