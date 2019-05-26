Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 20-9 roll

The puck drops on the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when the St. Louis Blues battle the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series Monday. The Blues (45-28-9) won the Western Conference by defeating San Jose 4 games to 2, while the Bruins (49-24-9) swept Carolina in four games to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013. Monday's game is set to start at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. St. Louis is making its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since facing Boston in 1970. The latest Bruins vs. Blues odds show Boston at -149 on the money line (risk $149 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects set at 5.5. Before making any Bruins vs. Blues picks of your own, be sure to check out the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, entered this week on a sizzling 20-9 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning over $1,000 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following its NHL picks during this run is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Bruins vs. Blues. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has found plenty of value on one side of the money line. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

After finishing second in the Atlantic Division, 21 points behind Tampa Bay, the Bruins have been on a roll in the playoffs. Boston rallied from a 3-2 first-round deficit to dispose of Toronto and followed that up by rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat Columbus in six games. Boston has now won seven in a row and 10 of 12. Goalie Tuukka Rask (27-13-5) has been red hot, posting his second postseason shutout in a 4-0 series-clinching win over the Hurricanes May 16. He is giving up just 1.84 goals per game and has a .942 save percentage for the playoffs.

Offensively, Boston is led by left wing Brad Marchand, who scored 100 points during the regular season, including 36 goals. He has 18 points in 17 playoff games with seven goals. He's scored nine points in the past seven games, including a goal and an assist in the series-clincher against Carolina. Right wing David Pastrnak has also been a huge key to the Bruins' playoff run. After posting 81 regular-season points, including 38 goals, he has 15 points in the postseason, including seven goals. He had a goal and two assists in Game 4 vs. Carolina.

But just because Boston hasn't lost in a while doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line Monday.

The Blues have also been turning heads with their solid play. St. Louis finished third in the Central Division, one point behind first-place Nashville and even with Winnipeg, which owned the tie-breaker. But the Blues took out the Jets in the first round, 4 games to 2, before rallying past Dallas in seven games and knocking out the Sharks. Goalie Jordan Binnington (24-5-1) is a big reason why the Blues have won six of their last eight games. He posted one shutout, allowed one goal twice and two in another against San Jose in the Western Conference finals and has allowed an average of 2.36 goals per game in the playoffs. He has a .914 save percentage as well.

Offensively, left wing Jaden Schwartz has been the workhorse in the postseason, scoring 16 points on 12 goals and four assists. He scored a hat trick in the Blues' 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 6. Center Ryan O'Reilly has been a stabilizing force for St. Louis and has piled up 14 points in 19 playoff games, including 11 assists, while left wing David Perron has 13 postseason points, including six goals.

So who wins Blues vs. Bruins?