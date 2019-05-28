Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from computer model on 20-9 run

The Boston Bruins look to grab a commanding series lead when they meet the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. The Bruins (49-24-9) rallied from an early two-goal deficit to post a 4-2 victory in Game 1. The Blues (45-28-9) had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday and have not won in Boston since a 4-2 win on Nov. 22, 2016. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden. The latest Bruins vs. Blues odds show Boston at -160 on the money line (risk $160 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects set at 5.5. Before making any Bruins vs. Blues picks of your own, be sure to check out the Stanley Cup predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

After going down 2-1 in the series against Columbus, the Bruins have not lost since, winning the final three games of that series before sweeping Carolina in four. Boston has dominated the Blues in the postseason, going 9-0 against them all-time. The Bruins also hold a 75-53-18 advantage in the all-time series, including a 43-21-9 edge in games played in Boston.

Unlikely heroes powered Boston on Monday as forward Sean Kuraly came up big in the opener, scoring the go-ahead goal and adding an assist. Kuraly has two goals and five assists in the playoffs, while defenseman Charlie McAvoy also scored just his second playoff goal to tie the game at 2-2.

But just because Boston has dominated St. Louis in postseasons past doesn't mean the Blues can't compete in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 2019.

That's because the Blues have a potent scoring attack and top-notch goaltending. The Blues have eight players with nine points or more in the postseason, including right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and left wing Brayden Schenn, both of whom scored a goal in Game 1. Tarasenko has 14 points, including eight goals, and has a goal in each of the past three games and in four of the past five. He has a seven-game point streak as well. Schenn, who opened the scoring Monday, has nine points and has scored a goal in each of the past two games and has at least one point in four of the past five games.

Left wing Jaden Schwartz leads St. Louis with 17 points, including 12 goals, and has four points in the last three games, including three goals at San Jose May 19. Goalie Jordan Binnington has been stellar throughout the playoffs and made 34 saves on 37 attempts for a .919 save percentage on Monday. For the regular season, he was 24-5-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

