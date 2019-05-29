Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from proven model on 20-9 run

The St. Louis Blues look to even their 2019 Stanley Cup Final series with the Boston Bruins when they meet in Game 2 on Wednesday. The Blues (45-28-9) started fast in Game 1, scoring the first two goals before fading in a 4-2 loss. The Bruins (49-24-9), who are unbeaten in May, have had to rally from a deficit to win only one other time in the past eight playoff games. Game time from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Boston is looking for its first Stanley Cup championship since 2011, while St. Louis is seeking its first-ever title. The Bruins are -171 on the money line (risk $171 to return $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 5.5 in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. You'll want to see the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Bruins vs. Blues picks down.

The model has taken into account that goalie Tuukka Rusk, who struggled early in Game 1, rebounded in a big way and finished with 18 saves. He is a huge reason the Bruins have been on a roll. He has two postseason shutouts, including Game 4 at Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals. Rusk was 27-13-5 during the regular season with four shutouts and a 2.48 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

Left wing Brad Marchand leads Boston in postseason scoring with eight goals and 11 assists, while right wing David Pastrnak and center David Krejci have combined for 29 points in the playoffs with Pastrnak scoring seven goals and eight assists. In all, seven players have nine points or more in the playoffs.

But just because Boston has several players on impressive hot streaks, doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line Wednesday in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final 2019.

That's because the Blues have a potent scoring attack and top-notch goaltending. The Blues have eight players with nine points or more in the postseason, including right wing Vladimir Tarasenko and left wing Brayden Schenn, both of whom scored a goal in Game 1. Tarasenko has 14 points, including eight goals, and has a goal in each of the past three games and in four of the past five. He has a seven-game point streak as well. Schenn, who opened the scoring Monday, has nine points and has scored a goal in each of the past two games and has at least one point in four of the past five games.

Left wing Jaden Schwartz leads St. Louis with 17 points, including 12 goals, and has four points in the last three games, including three goals at San Jose May 19. Goalie Jordan Binnington has been stellar throughout the playoffs and made 34 saves on 37 attempts for a .919 save percentage on Monday. For the regular season, he was 24-5-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

