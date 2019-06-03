Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from projection model on 22-10 roll

After regaining control of the series, the Boston Bruins can put the St. Louis Blues on the brink of elimination with a Game 4 victory on Monday in the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins (49-24-9), who dropped Game 2 at home, rebounded in a big way Saturday to stomp the Blues (45-28-9), 7-2, in St. Louis for a 2-1 series lead. The Blues fell behind 4-0 early in the second period and could never recover. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET Monday night from Enterprise Center. The Bruins have never lost a playoff game in St. Louis in five tries. The latest Bruins vs. Blues odds show Boston at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals set at 5.5. Before making any Bruins vs. Blues picks of your own, be sure to check out the Stanley Cup Final 2019 predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The Bruins find themselves two wins away from their seventh Stanley Cup championship and first since 2011. Boston has dominated St. Louis in the playoffs, winning 10 of 11 all-time meetings, including a sweep of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final and a sweep of the 1972 conference semifinals. The Bruins lead the all-time series 76-54-18, including a 33-32-9 edge in St. Louis.

Defenseman Torey Krug has been a huge part of Boston's playoff success. He had a goal and three assists in Game 3, his second three-assist game of the postseason. He has 16 playoff points, including 14 assists. Also playing a huge role in the Bruins' blowout win was center Patrice Bergeron, who had a goal and two assists. He's scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

But just because Boston appears to be in control of the series doesn't mean it is the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line Monday.

That's because the Blues have been down before and have stormed back this postseason. In the conference finals, San Jose led St. Louis 2-1, but the Blues rallied for three straight wins to take the series. In the conference semifinals, St. Louis trailed Dallas 3-2, but won Game 6 in Dallas before winning Game 7 at Enterprise Center.

Left wing Jaden Schwartz has been a big reason for the Blues' success. He has 18 points this postseason, including 12 goals. He has scored four goals and three assists over the past nine games, including a three-goal performance against San Jose on May 19. Defenseman Colton Parayko, who scored a goal in Saturday's Game 3 loss, has been a spark for the Blues with one goal and four assists over the past seven games.

