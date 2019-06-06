Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from advanced model on 22-11 run

The Boston Bruins look to preserve home-ice advantage in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final when they host the St. Louis Blues in a pivotal Game 5 on Thursday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The series is tied 2-2 after the teams have alternated victories through the first four contests. Boston missed the chance for a closeout Game 5 on its home ice when it fell 4-2 at St. Louis in Game 4. With a victory, Boston can move closer to its first NHL championship since 2011 and the seventh in franchise history. The Blues can zero in on their first Stanley Cup title if they manage their second road win of the series. Boston is a -151 sportsbook favorite (risk $151 to win $100) and the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5 in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. Before you lock in your Bruins vs. Blues picks for Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Anybody who has been following its NHL picks during this run is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Game 5 of Bruins vs. Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

One major factor for Boston will be the status of defensive captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 3 after taking a puck to the face. The 42-year-old eventually returned to the bench wearing protective gear but did not return to the ice. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara would need stitches and dental work, and that the player's status for Game 5 is uncertain.

Boston's vaunted power play was stifled in Game 4, as the Bruins went scoreless in two attempts after scoring on all four such opportunities in Game 3. Even so, they continue to show offensive balance and set a milestone in the Game 4 loss. Brandon Carlo's first career playoff goal made him the 20th different Bruin to score this postseason. This mark surpassed the 1988 club for the most in franchise history.

Now, Boston has the home-ice advantage in Game 5, but that doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Blues vs. Bruins money line.

The Blues hit Boston with an offensive onslaught in Game 4 that resulted in a 38-23 edge in shots on goal. They also held a 29-24 advantage in that category in the blowout Game 3 defeat.

O'Reilly scored 43 seconds into the opening period off a rebound that set the tone for a contest full of wild exchanges following missed shots. His go-ahead goal in the third period also came off a rebound as St. Louis overcame what could have been a deflating short-handed goal it allowed in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Brayden Schenn added a late empty-net score for the final margin. Plus, the Blues won Game 3 on the road and are now 9-4 in their last 13 trips to Boston.

