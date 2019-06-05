Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 22-11 run

Coming off a dominant performance in Game 4, the St. Louis Blues visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday for a critical Game 5 in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Faceoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Blues came through in a pressurized Game 4 with a 4-2 victory that allowed them to avoid an elimination game on the road Thursday. Ryan O'Reilly opened and closed the scoring for St. Louis with his pair of goals. The teams have alternated wins in an unpredictable Stanley Cup Final that has seen three of the four contests decided by two or more goals. Boston is a -149 favorite (risk $149 to win $100) and the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5 in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. Before you make your Bruins vs. Blues picks, check out the Stanley Cup Finals 2019 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Bruins will be eager to capitalize on home-ice advantage in what is now a best-of-three series. They have the luxury of having two of those contests in Boston, but know the advantage can swing if they don't take care of business in Game 5. The Bruins are 7-4 at TD Garden in the postseason after splitting the first two games in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins overcame a two-goal deficit with a strong third period to prevail 4-2 in Game 1 before squandering a pair of leads in Game 2 and falling 3-2 in overtime. They bounced back with a 7-2 road victory in Game 3 in the most lopsided contest of the Stanley Cup Final. They can also take confidence from showing resilience in Game 4 despite knowing St. Louis would play with a sense of desperation. They twice rallied to tie the score, with a goal from Charlie Coyle and a short-handed score by Brandon Carlo.

Now, Boston has the home-ice advantage in Game 5, but that doesn't guarantee it is the best value on the Blues vs. Bruins money line.

The Blues hit Boston with an offensive onslaught in Game 4 that resulted in a 38-23 edge in shots on goal. They also held a 29-24 advantage in that category in the blowout Game 3 defeat.

O'Reilly scored 43 seconds into the opening period off a rebound that set the tone for a contest full of wild exchanges following missed shots. His go-ahead goal in the third period also came off a rebound as St. Louis overcame what could have been a deflating short-handed goal it allowed in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Brayden Schenn added a late empty-net score for the final margin. Plus, the Blues won Game 3 on the road and are now 9-4 in their last 13 trips to Boston.

