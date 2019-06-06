Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from projection model on 22-11 run

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins have both shown flashes of dominance in what has been a wild and uneven 2019 Stanley Cup Final. On Thursday night, one of them will move to the brink of an NHL championship. Boston hosts Game 5 at TD Garden with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The teams have split the first four games while trading dominant performances in each outing. They also already have won in each other's home arena. St. Louis pulled off a 4-2 home victory in Game 4 to tie the series, but Boston has the home-ice advantage for two of the possible three remaining contests. Boston is a -151 sportsbook favorite, down from opening numbers as high as -170, while the over-under for total goals scored remains at 5.5 in the latest Blues vs. Bruins odds. Before you lock in your Blues vs. Bruins picks for Game 5, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

One major factor for Boston will be the status of defensive captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 3 after taking a puck to the face. The 42-year-old eventually returned to the bench wearing protective gear but did not return to the ice. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Chara would need stitches and dental work, and that the player's status for Game 5 is uncertain.

Boston's vaunted power play was stifled in Game 4, as the Bruins went scoreless in two attempts after scoring on all four such opportunities in Game 3. Even so, they continue to show offensive balance and set a milestone in the Game 4 loss. Brandon Carlo's first career playoff goal made him the 20th different Bruin to score this postseason. This mark surpassed the 1988 club for the most in franchise history.

Boston has the home-ice advantage in Game 5.

In Game 4, Ryan O'Reilly finally ended an eight-game scoreless funk by cashing in on a pair of rebounds off Bruins goalie Tuuka Rask. O'Reilly lost 15 of his 23 faceoffs in the Game 3 defeat, but was dominant from the outset in Game 4. He became just the fourth player in NHL history to score in the opening minute and net the eventual game-winner in the same Stanley Cup Final contest.

The Blues have maintained their penchant for scoring early in postseason contests. They have now scored in the opening two minutes of a game six times in the playoffs, and at least once in all four rounds. They're 6-0 so far when jumping to a 1-0 lead in the first 20 minutes.

