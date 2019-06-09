Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from top model on 22-10 run

The Boston Bruins hope to stave off elimination when they face the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday night. Faceoff from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bruins had the home-ice advantage with two of the final three games in Boston and the series tied 2-2, but are now facing an elimination game after falling 2-1 at TD Garden on Thursday night in Game 5. The Blues can clinch their first Stanley Cup title with a victory, though they are just 6-6 on their home ice in the 2019 NHL Playoffs. St. Louis is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), down from -130, and the over-under for total goals scored is five in latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. Before you lock in your Bruins vs. Blues picks for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final 2019, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has emerged as a major difference-maker and perhaps an unlikely hero for the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Following more than 200 appearances in the minor leagues, he made his NHL debut at age 25 in January. Binnington was listed as the No. 4 goalie in the organization before the season started and began the year backing up Ville Husso with the San Antonio Rampage.

He was called up to a Blues club mired in last place and appearing headed toward a disappointing season. He shut out the Flyers on Jan. 7, and his performance infused with the club with a newfound confidence. Binnington's nine playoff road wins are the most by a rookie in NHL history.

The Blues have now won two straight since suffering a 7-2 home loss in Game 3. Even so, they are not necessarily the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Sunday against a desperate Boston club that already has won on the road seven times in the NHL Playoffs 2019.

The battle-tested Bruins can take confidence from the fact they already have dominated once in St. Louis and that the Blues are just 6-6 on their home ice this postseason. They also had the upper hand in many facets of Game 5 despite coming up short on the scoreboard. Boston held a 39-21 advantage in shots on goal and held an 11-8 edge in takeaways.

The Bruins rallied late in Game 5 with a goal from Jake DeBrusk at the 13:32 mark of the third period. They had a flurry of shots on goal after pulling Rask from the goal in the waning moments but were unable to find the net.

