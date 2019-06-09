Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 6 predictions from top-rated model on 22-10 run

The St. Louis Blues entered 2019 sitting in last place in the Western Conference Central Division. Now, with one more victory, they will be celebrating their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. St. Louis responded to a lopsided home loss with two straight victories in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals to take a 3-2 lead over the Boston Bruins. The Blues host Game 6 on Sunday night in the 2019 NHL Playoffs, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. Ryan O'Reilly scored on a difficult rebound shot and St. Louis' defense stood strong in a 2-1 victory last Thursday at TD Garden. Now, to keep their hopes of a seventh Stanley Cup title alive, the Bruins must win in St. Louis for the second time in the Stanley Cup Finals 2019. St. Louis is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is five in latest Bruins vs. Blues odds. Before you make any Bruins vs. Blues picks in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has emerged as a major difference-maker and perhaps an unlikely hero for the Blues in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Following more than 200 appearances in the minor leagues, he made his NHL debut at age 25 in January. Binnington was listed as the No. 4 goalie in the organization before the season started and began the year backing up Ville Husso with the San Antonio Rampage.

He was called up to a Blues club mired in last place and appearing headed toward a disappointing season. He shut out the Flyers on Jan. 7, and his performance infused with the club with a newfound confidence. Binnington's nine playoff road wins are the most by a rookie in NHL history.

The Blues have now won two straight since suffering a 7-2 home loss in Game 3. Even so, they are not necessarily the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Sunday against a desperate Boston club that already has won on the road seven times in the NHL Playoffs 2019.

The Bruins received an emotional boost in Game 5 from the return of defender Zdeno Chara, who appeared seriously injured after taking a puck to the face in Game 4. He received a loud ovation during the announcement of starting lineups and ended up logging 16:42 of ice time. Chara finished with four hits, three blocks and two shots on goal.

The Bruins have been dominant in their postseason road wins, with the last four coming by a combined margin of 16-3. In their 7-2 Game 3 victory in St. Louis, they set the tone with three first quarter goals and rolled the rest of the way. Seven different players scored as they cashed in all four power-play opportunities. Torey Krug had a goal and three assists, while Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists.

