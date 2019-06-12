Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from advanced model on 22-10 run

The NHL championship will be decided on Wednesday night as Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final plays out at 8 p.m. ET between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins. This is the 17th Game 7 in the history of the Stanley Cup Final and the first since 2011 -- the Bruins secured their most-recent title with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks that year. The road team has won the last two Game 7s, though prior to that the home team had taken six straight. Boston was one of the NHL's premier home teams all season, but St. Louis is 9-3 on the road in the 2019 NHL Playoffs, including 2-1 at the TD Garden in the Stanley Cup Final. The most recent Blues vs. Bruins odds have Boston as the -180 favorite on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $180 on a Bruins win to net $100. That's up from an open of -155 after early action on the home team. The Blues are posted at +160 (wager $100 to win $160) with the over-under for total goals at 5.5. Before you make any Blues vs. Bruins picks for Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals of your own, you should listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

This model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, enters Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals 2019 on a sizzling 22-10 run on its top-rated money line picks

The model knows the momentum is back with the Bruins, and now they're at home where they have the second-best mark (29-9-3) in the NHL behind the Lightning. And on paper, Boston is the favorite for a reason. A big reason is the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who have accounted for just one goal through six Stanley Cup Finals 2019 games, but had 22 through 17 playoff games prior and could be poised to erupt at home in Game 7.

And they have the best goaltender in these NHL Playoffs 2019, Tuukka Rask. His save percentage in the finals is 92 percent, and he posted a mark of 95.6 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only six times in 23 playoff games have opponents scored three or more goals, and never more than four.

Just because Boston is back home for the deciding Game 7 doesn't mean it offers the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Wednesday against a St. Louis club on the verge of earning its first-ever title in the NHL Playoffs 2019.

Many of the head-to-head trends favor the Blues. The underdog and road team have won four of the last five matchups in the Stanley Cup Finals 2019, while St. Louis has won 10 of its last 14 games in Boston overall. In the NHL Playoffs 2019, the Blues are 9-3 on the road, allowing just 2.4 goals per game thanks to the outstanding play of rookie goaltender Jordan Bennington.

St. Louis will also have Ivan Barbashev back, the powerful forward who was suspended for Game 6 after a high check on Boston's Marcus Johansson in Game 5. Barbashev has three goals in the NHL Finals and will be a huge boost to a team that has managed five goals in the three defeats this series and nine goals in the three victories.

