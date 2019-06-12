Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 22-10 run

A championship is on the line Wednesday as the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues face off in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. The last game of the NHL schedule starts at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins seek their first Stanley Cup title since 2011, while the Blues have never hoisted the coveted trophy. Boston is favored at home in the latest Bruins vs. Blues odds for Game 7 at -167 on the money line (risk $167 to win $100), while the Blues are +135 (risk $100 to return $135). The over-under for total goals scored is 5.5. The Bruins went 29-9-3 at home this season, second only to the Tampa Bay Lightning in home success, but the Blues have won two of the three games at the Garden in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. Before you make any Bruins vs. Blues picks for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final 2019, be sure to see the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, enters Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals 2019 on a sizzling 22-10 run on its top-rated money line picks, returning more than $1,300 to $100 players. Anybody who has been following its NHL picks during this run is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Game 7 of Bruins vs. Blues. We can tell you it is over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bruins reached Game 6 in St. Louis without much production from its top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The "Perfection Line," as some call it, had registered zero even-strength goals in the finals until Game 6, when Marchand found Pastrnak for a score. Rookie Karson Kuhlman made his Stanley Cup debut in Game 6 and also scored.

Boston also has Tuukka Rask minding the net. Rask improved to 5-0 in potential elimination games, stopping 28 of 29 shots in the Bruins' Game 6 win.

Just because Boston is back home for the deciding Game 7 doesn't mean it offers the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Wednesday against a St. Louis club on the verge of earning its first-ever title in the NHL Playoffs 2019.

The Blues were outplayed in Game 6, but they haven't lost two in a row since the first week of May. And they still have Ryan O'Reilly, who tallied St. Louis' lone goal on Sunday and has seven points overall on the second line. He's been the best skater on the ice this series for either team.

O'Reilly has 21 points, while Jaden Schwarz has 12 goals and a plus/minus of 7, best on the team this postseason. The Blues get Ivan Barbashev (three goals in five finals games) back after serving a one-game suspension for a high hit. And they have rookie goalie phenom Jordan Binnington, who stopped nearly 93 percent of shots faced this year and looks to become the sixth rookie goalie to win a Stanley Cup.

The Blues have rookie goalie phenom Jordan Binnington, who stopped nearly 93 percent of shots faced this year and looks to become the sixth rookie goalie to win a Stanley Cup.