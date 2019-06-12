Stanley Cup Final 2019: Bruins vs. Blues odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from proven model on 22-10 run

For the first time since 2011, the Stanley Cup Finals will be decided with a Game 7. One of the most iconic trophies in all of sports will be awarded Wednesday night when the Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET from TD Garden. The Bruins haven't won the championship since 2011, while the Blues have never won it -- this is their first time playing for the crown since 1970. St. Louis has taken two of the three games played in Boston in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final so far, but oddsmakers believe the home team is the favorite on Wednesday. Boston is installed as a -180 favorite in the latest Blues vs. Bruins odds (risk $180 to win $100), up from an open of -155, while the Blues are underdogs at +160 (risk $100 to win $160). The over-under for total goals scored is 5.5, up from an open of five. Each team has a goaltender worthy of Stanley Cup Final 2019 MVP honors, so before locking in any Blues vs. Bruins picks in Game 7, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is showing.

The model knows the momentum is back with the Bruins, and now they're at home where they have the second-best mark (29-9-3) in the NHL behind the Lightning. And on paper, Boston is the favorite for a reason. A big reason is the top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who have accounted for just one goal through six Stanley Cup Finals 2019 games, but had 22 through 17 playoff games prior and could be poised to erupt at home in Game 7.

And they have the best goaltender in these NHL Playoffs 2019, Tuukka Rask. His save percentage in the finals is 92 percent, and he posted a mark of 95.6 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Only six times in 23 playoff games have opponents scored three or more goals, and never more than four.

Just because Boston is back home for the deciding Game 7 doesn't mean it offers the best value on the Bruins vs. Blues money line on Wednesday against a St. Louis club on the verge of earning its first-ever title in the NHL Playoffs 2019.

The Blues were outplayed in Game 6, but they haven't lost two in a row since the first week of May. And they still have Ryan O'Reilly, who tallied St. Louis' lone goal on Sunday and has seven points overall on the second line. He's been the best skater on the ice this series for either team.

O'Reilly has 21 points, while Jaden Schwarz has 12 goals and a plus/minus of 7, best on the team this postseason. The Blues get Ivan Barbashev (three goals in five finals games) back after serving a one-game suspension for a high hit. And they have rookie goalie phenom Jordan Binnington, who stopped nearly 93 percent of shots faced this year and looks to become the sixth rookie goalie to win a Stanley Cup.

