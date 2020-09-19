The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars will face off in Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday evening. The Lightning toppled the New York Islanders in a six-game battle to advance to this point, with the Stars upsetting the Vegas Golden Knights in a five-game thriller.

William Hill lists Tampa Bay as the -150 favorite on the money line, with Dallas going off at +130 in the latest Lightning vs. Stars odds. The over-under for total goals expected is five.

Lightning vs. Stars money line: Lightning -150, Stars +130

Lightning vs. Stars puck line: Lightning -1.5

Lightning vs. Stars over-under: 5 goals

TB: The Lightning are 8-2 in their last 10 games

DAL: The Stars have won 5 of the last 6 games

Why you should back the Lightning

The Lightning are favored for a reason. Tampa Bay has the top four players in the NHL Playoffs in plus-minus, and the Lightning also boast the top two in total points. Nikita Kucherov leads the playoffs in both assists (20) and points (26), with Brayden Point returning from injury late against the Islanders and accumulating 25 points in 17 games.

Beyond that, Tampa Bay is on a mission after an embarrassing loss in the 2019 postseason. The Lightning boasted the second-best goal differential in the NHL this season and, with Point back in the mix, Tampa Bay can put pressure on Dallas with the league's best offense (245 goals) during the regular season.

Why you should back the Stars

The Stars are playing lights-out hockey, fresh off a substantial upset over a heavily-favored Las Vegas team. Dallas has an impressive offensive attack, including four of the top 14 goal-scorers in the playoffs. Denis Gurianov and Joe Pavelski have scored nine goals each, with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov adding eight goals apiece through 21 games.

In opposition, the Lightning are projected to continue operating without Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury) and, while Point did return in the last round, he is still reportedly functioning at less than 100 percent due to his injury. It will be key for Dallas to hold Tampa Bay's offense down in the way it did against Las Vegas, but the Stars have shown the ability to do so at the highest level.

