Stanley Cup Final 2025, Game 2 takeaways: Panthers even series with Oilers on Brad Marchand's double-OT goal

Florida knots the series after Edmonton tied the game with 18 seconds left in the third period

By
1 min read

When the Florida Panthers acquired Brad Marchand at the trade deadline, it was for moments like Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final when his team was in need of a big play. After scoring the go-ahead goal in the second period, Marchand was able to find of the back of the net yet again on the break to lift the Panthers to a 5-4 double-overtime win to even the series.

Much like earlier in the night, teammate Anton Lundell sent the puck ahead to Marchand, who got in all alone behind the defense. Marchand then flipped a backhanded shot home that deflected off of the pad of goaltender Stuart Skinner for the game-winning goal.

Marchand now has 10 career Stanley Cup Final goals with the majority coming as a member of the Boston Bruins. The veteran forward has now found the back of the net on three occasions in the first two games of this Stanley Cup Final.

Earlier in Game 2, Marchand provided more heroics as he gave the Panthers the lead back at 4-3 at the 12:09 mark of the second period. On this particular play, Lundell was able to sweep the puck ahead to Marchand to spring a breakaway, and Marchand was able to beat Skinner via the five-hole on a shorthanded tally.

The game ended up in overtime after Corey Perry played the role of hero. With just 18 seconds left in regulation Perry was able to get a stick on the loose puck and snap it past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game at 4 off a point shot from defenseman Jake Walman.

Perry's tally was the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. The previous record came in 1951 when the Toronto Maple Leafs' Tod Sloan scored on the Montreal Canadiens with 32 seconds remaining in Game 5.

Much in the mold of Skinner in Game 1, Sergei Bobrovsky settled in after a shaky opening period. Bobrovsky ended up putting together a spectacular performance after a rough first period. The Panthers goalie turned aside 41 of the 45 shots that he faced on Friday and kept the Oilers' dynamic offense at bay over more than three periods. Bobrovsky now has a 5-1 record in games following a loss this postseason.

Marchand was built for moments like Game 2

At the trade deadline, the Panthers made an effort to improve an already deep roster with the additions of defenseman Seth Jones and Brad Marchand. However, it was clear at the time of the move that Marchand could pay massive dividends come playoff time, and Florida is seeing that move pay off on the sport's biggest stage.

Marchand has now tallied three goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, the veteran winger gave Florida the lead on two occasions in Game 2. Earlier in the night, he gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead on a breakaway, perhaps a foreshadowing of what would come in the second overtime session.

One of the most impressive parts of Marchand's game is his killer instinct that shines through in the biggest of moments. He puts himself in the right spots time and time again, while always keeping his head on an even keel. That may have been hard in Game 2 considering that he had the puck on his stick with a chance to win the contest in the first overtime period, and wasn't able to score. Still, he persevered and rose to the occasion when the Panthers needed him the most.

McDavid, Draisaitl continue to thrive

Entering this series, it was no secret that Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were going to need to produce, especially with Zach Hyman out with an injury. Through two games, the Oilers dynamic duo has certainly showed up when the lights are the brightest.

McDavid continues to prove that he's an elite playmaker in every sense of the word. The Oilers star has recorded five assists in the first two games of the series, including tallying a three-assist performance in Game 2. In one of the most spectacular stick-handling feats one will see, McDavid weaved his way around Aleksander Barkov before toe-dragging the puck around Aaron Ekblad. He then set up Draisaitl for a beautiful one-timer that gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead in the opening period.

On the other hand, Draisaitl registered a goal and an assist in Game 2. With his goal that was made possible by McDavid's wizardry, Draisaitl now has 10 goals in three consecutive postseasons and joins Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only other players in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

While it's not surprising to see McDavid and Draisaitl dominating on this stage, that doesn't make what they're doing any less sensational.

Bobrovsky impresses down the stretch

Similar to what Stuart Skinner did in Game 1, Sergei Bobrovsky had a rough opening period, but he was able to weather the early storm. 

Bobrovsky surrendered three goals in the first period to an aggressive Oilers squad that looked poised to take a 2-0 series lead. However, after allowing those three tallies, the veteran netminder stopped 31 of the final 32 shots that he faced on the night. Bobrovsky looked completely locked in down the stretch and showcased the world class ability that helped the Panthers hoist Lord Stanley's Cup last season. According to Money Puck, Bobrovsky has a 9.2 goals saved above expected and owns a .961 save percentage when facing unblocked shots.

Bobrovsky has also become the first NHL goaltender to begin the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final with back-to-back 40-save performances. While it's certainly tough to face an offense that features players like McDavid and Draisaitl, Bobrovsky definitely played at an elite level after the first period when his team needed him the most. If that type of effort can continue in this series, the Panthers definitely stand a great chance to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Final: Panthers 5, Oilers 4

After scoring the go-ahead goal earlier in the game, Brad Marchand found the back of the net once more to play the role of hero. Marchand ended up getting in all alone off a pass from teammate Anton Lundell and tucked the puck off of the pad of Stuart Skinner. The Panthers scratched and clawed, and came away with a massive 5-4 double-overtime win to send the Stanley Cup Final back to Florida tied at one game apiece.

 
Ekblad hurting after blocked shot

Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad appears to be in quite a bit of pain after blocking a shot on the defensive end. Ekblad immediately rushed off the ice and fell into the door on the Florida bench. That'll certainly be something to monitor as Ekblad has already logged 32:14 of ice time on a team-high 45 shifts, while dishing out five hits and blocking two shots.

 
End of 1st Overtime: Oilers 4, Panthers 4

80 minutes turned out not to be enough to settle Game 2. Both teams had a few above-average scoring chances in the overtime period, but Panthers forward Brad Marchand had an opportunity that may haunt him. Marchand received the puck in front, but was stopped by goaltender Stuart Skinner. Marchand even slid a rebound attempt off the far-side post to keep the contest going. This marks the first double overtime game since Game 5 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, which saw the Stars top the Lightning 3-2 in double overtime. Ironically enough, Corey Perry scored that game-winner for the Stars.

 
Reinhart stopped on breakaway

The Panthers were just inches away from winning Game 2. After Oilers defenseman Jake Wallman wiped out in the offensive zone, Sam Reinhart ended up on a breakaway, but couldn't get the puck past Stuart Skinner's blocker. We play on with 2:52 to go in overtime.

 
Skinner denies Marchand

Brad Marchand nearly had his second go-ahead goal of the night. Off a pass from Carter Verhaeghe, Marchand looked like he was set to lift the Panthers to victory, but Stuart Skinner somehow stack the pads to deny Marchand in front. Easily one of the biggest saves of the night to keep Game 2 going. Marchand had a second crack at the puck, but slid it off the opposite post as it went under Skinner on a rebound attempt.

 
Chess match in overtime

The Oilers and Panthers have both looked fairly impressive on the forecheck, but neither team has been able to come away with many noteworthy scoring chances in the opening eight minutes of overtime. It'll be worth keeping an eye on if any of the heavy hitters (McDavid, Draisaitl, Tkachuk etc.) get double-shifted as we get further along in overtime.

 
End of 3rd Period: Oilers 4, Panthers 4

For the second consecutive game, the Stanley Cup Final will need overtime to settle things. With just 17.8 seconds remaining in regulation, Corey Perry was able to get a stick on the loose puck and snap it past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game at 4-4. Perry scored the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. The previous record was by Tod Sloan in Game 5 of the 1951 Stanley Cup Final with just 32 seconds remaining. The Panthers were just seconds away from evening the series and now they'll be forced to try and gut out an overtime win.

 
Oilers 4, Panthers 4 | 3rd Period

The Oilers were down to their last gasp late in the third period when 40-year old Corey Perry had his moment in the sun. Oilers defenseman Jake Wallman let go of a shot from the point that didn't get through, but Perry was able to come up with the loose puck to tie the game with just 17.8 seconds remaining in regulation. Perry has now scored the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history.

 
Panthers outworking the Oilers

Throughout the majority of the second period and early in the third period, the Panthers have been outworking the Oilers at every turn. Florida has been extremely physical, but also isn't committing many penalties like they were in the opening period. They're also coming up with a good amount of the loose pucks along the wall. That'll need to continue if Florida wants to finish out this game.

 
End of 2nd Period: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

After the Oilers racked up three goals in the opening period, the Panthers produced a much more disciplined effort in the second period. Florida ended up taking a 4-3 lead with goals by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and winger Brad Marchand. Marchand was able to get in all alone to score a shorthanded goal on a breakaway that was made possible by a sweeping pass from teammate Anton Lundell. Marchand has now scored a goal in each of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, and continues to show why he was such a massive pickup at the trade deadline. Buckle up for what expects to be a very exciting third period from Edmonton.

 
Panthers 4, Oilers 3 | 2nd Period

Despite the Oilers being on the power-play, the Panthers are able to strike with a shorthanded goal to grab the lead. Anton Lundell made a sensational heads-up play to slide the puck ahead to a wide-open Brad Marchand. Marchand skated in all alone on a breakaway, displayed a shot fake, and blasted the puck through Stuart Skinner's five-hole.

 
Panthers 3, Oilers 3 | 2nd Period

The Panthers display some terrific puck movement and are rewarded with a game-tying goal. Florida ended up whipping the puck all over the ice and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov sends a point shot on net that goaltender Stuart Skinner nearly stopped with his glove. However, the traffic in front made the goal possible as Matthew Tkachuk provided the screen. The Panthers have played some extremely disciplined hockey during the opening 10 minutes of the second period, and now find themselves all knotted up with the Oilers.

 
Bobrovsky starting off the period strong

The Oilers had a golden scoring chance as Evan Bouchard got out of the penalty box in the opening minute of the second period. Bouchard ended up with the puck on an odd-man rush, but fired the puck right into the midsection of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Just moments later, Connor McDavid set up Bouchard for another big scoring chance, but Bobrovsky slid across to stop the two-on-one opportunity. Bobrovsky is already having a better period than he had in the opening 20 minutes.

 
End of 1st Period: Oilers 3, Panthers 2

There certainly was no shortage in the goal-scoring department in the opening 20 minutes of Game 2. The teams combined to score five goals with the Oilers taking a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl. The highlight of the play really was Connor McDavid putting together a superhuman effort deking his way through the slot to set up Draisaitl for a one-timer goal. The five-goal opening frame was the highest-scoring first period in a Stanley Cup Final game since 2016 when the Penguins and Sharks combined to score five goals in the first period. When the second period begins, the Panthers will have 41 seconds on the Evan Bouchard cross-checking penalty as they attempt to tie the contest.

 
Huge penalty kills for the Panthers

After taking a 3-2 lead, the Oilers had a huge chance to extend their lead late in the first period. The Panthers penalty kill was up to the challenge as they killed off a 5-on-3 situation to keep this a 3-2 game. Florida had a few massive blocked shots throughout those power-play opportunities. Now the Panthers will go on the power-play after Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard cross-checked Panthers forward Tomas Nosek.

 
Oilers 3, Panthers 2 | 1st Period

The Oilers received a power-play after Sam Bennett collided with goaltender Stuart Skinner in the crease. Bennett was whistled for goaltender interference, and the Oilers didn't waste any time taking advantage of the extra man. Connor McDavid stick-handled his way around Aleksander Barkov, then toe-dragged around Aaron Ekbled before dishing the puck off to teammate Leon Draisaitl for the sensational one-timer. Draisaitl now has scored three goals in the opening two games in the Stanley Cup Final.

 
Panthers 2, Oilers 2 | 1st Period

The Panthers have tied things back up at Rogers Place on one of the easier goals that Seth Jones will probably ever have. With a lot of the attention focused elsewhere, Eetu Luostarinen was able to slide the puck down low to a wide-open Jones for the slam dunk goal. What a slugfest this has been thus far.

 
Oilers 2, Panthers 1 | 1st Period

After Darnell Nurse and Matthew Tkachuk committed offsetting penalties, the Oilers were able to take advantage of the open ice. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard ripped a shot that was blocked by Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, but Bouchard got the puck right back on his stick and sent a scorching shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was partially screening Bobrovsky on the play, which may explain why the shot got past the Panthers netminder.

 
Oilers 1, Panthers 1 | 1st Period

The Oilers are able to answer with a goal of their own to tie the game. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard was able to chip the puck forward from along the wall, and forward Viktor Arvidsson flipped it ahead to Evander Kane. Kane roared down the wing and nearly lost control of the puck before firing a shot over the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky.

 
Oilers 1, Panthers 0 | 1st Period

Just over two minutes into Game 2, the Panthers have grabbed the early 1-0 lead. With the power-play winding down, Sam Bennett finds the back of the net thanks to some sensational puck movement. Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm lost his stick along the wall and Bennett kicked it away from Ekholm on the play. Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt ultimately found an open Bennett, who slid the puck past Stuart Skinner from the slot.

 
The puck has officially been dropped and Game 3 is underway. The Panthers are attempting to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in the series after dropping Game 1. A little food for thought: teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final have won 50 of the 55 series since the Stanley Cup Final changed to a best-of-seven format in 1939.

 
Goaltending showdown

Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner certainly had their moments throughout Game 1, but both netminders are certainly capable of playing much better. 

Bobrovsky has been sensational this postseason with a 12-6 record to go along with a 2.17 goals-against-average and .912 save percentage. The Panthers goaltender had allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine games prior to Game 1, which dated back to Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky has come up big time and time again, including in Florida's Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. It's also worth noting that Bobrovsky has a 4-1 record in games following a loss during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On the other side of the coin, Skinner had a rough start as he gave up three goals in the opening 22 minutes of Game 1. However, he was locked in after that to the tune of stopping the final 24 shots that he faced following Sam Bennett's second goal of the night. Skinner did allow at least three goals on three occasions during last year's Stanley Cup Final, so he'll look to bury some of those demons as this series progresses.

 
Panthers scoring chances

Despite jumping out to a two-goal lead in Game 1, the Oilers still managed to dominate the Panthers in the shots department. Edmonton outshot Florida 46-32 when it was all said and done, including registering 15 of the game's first 20 shots in the opening period.

It's been well-documented how deep the Panthers are when it comes to their forward group. Now it's worth noting that they did take advantage of the scoring chances that they did have in the first 22 minutes of the contest with three goals. However, it's been clear that the Oilers are never out of a game throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers need to pepper Stuart Skinner with as many shots as humanly possible in an effort to put the puck in the net. As we've seen throughout the postseason, the Panthers have pile on multiple goals at the drop of a hat.

 
Will McDavid and Draisaitl continue to produce?

With Zach Hyman set to miss the series, the Oilers will need to rely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to produce on the offensive end of the ice. Draisaitl ended up tallying two goals to pace Edmonton in Game 1, while McDavid recorded two assists. Draisaitl is now tied for an NHL-record three overtime goals during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid (28) and Draisaitl (27) are currently ranked first and second in terms of leading the NHL in points throughout the postseason. The Oilers dynamic duo will need to continue to be the biggest playmakers on the ice in order to keep up with the Panthers throughout the series. Edmonton did receive goals from defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Kasperi Kapanen in Game 1, and will certainly need more of that secondary production in addition to what McDavid and Draisaitl give them.
