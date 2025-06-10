Skip to Main Content
EDM
Oilers
1-2
1
FINAL
6
FLA
Panthers
2-1

Stanley Cup Final 2025, Game 3 takeaways: Panthers maul Oilers to take 2-1 edge in series

The Panthers pounced on the Oilers in their 6-1 victory

By
1 min read
untitled-design-2025-06-09t200616-586.png
Getty Images

After a pair of incredibly close games to start the Stanley Cup Final, Game 3 was anything but. The Panthers hammered the Oilers from start to finish in a 6-1 win, and they now have a 2-1 lead in the series.

It took Florida all of 56 seconds to get on the board on Monday night. Anton Lundell beat Leon Draisaitl off a face-off and created some chaos in front of the net before finding Brad Marchand for his fourth goal of the series. The play was a good indication of how the game was about to go for Edmonton.

From there, the Panthers outclassed the Oilers in every aspect of the game, beating them physically and mentally for 60 minutes.

Perhaps the best example of that was Sam Bennett's league-leading 14th goal of the playoffs in the second period. With the Panthers up 3-1, Bennett knocked Vasily Podkolzin into next week before deking Stuart Skinner out of his pads on the breakaway to give the Cats a three-goal lead.

The most head-scratching part of this game for the Oilers was their complete lack of discipline. In the first period alone, they took three careless offensive zone penalties and a too many men penalty. They were lucky Florida only made them pay on one of them.

Edmonton's frustration only became more visible as the game progressed. Jake Walman was throwing punches and squirting the Panthers' bench with his water bottle.

Stuart Skinner took an unforced delay of game penalty when he flung a puck over the glass early in the third period. Evander Kane was given a minor penalty and a game misconduct for whacking Carter Verhaeghe in the face while he was on the ice.

In total, the Oilers took 85 penalty minutes. All of that while Leon Draisaitl fired zero shots on goal and Connor McDavid was as invisible as he's been for most of the postseason. Edmonton showed some fight, but not where it mattered.

The Panthers have proven they can get under the skin of the Oilers in a major way, and Edmonton has to find some degree of composure in Game 4 on Thursday, or else this series will get away from them quickly.

Panthers' depth takes over

Coming into this series, it was fairly evident that the Panthers had a big edge in the depth department. They have at least three lines that can produce on any given night, and the already top-heavy Oilers are without Zach Hyman.

In Games 1 and 2, that depth edge was largely negated because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were superhuman. On Monday, however, those two were much quieter, which allowed the Panthers' depth to shine. Six different Panthers found the back of the net, and 12 different players recorded at least one point. That's just what happens when players like Anton Lundell and Brad Marchand are on the third line.

The Oilers simply can't match that level of speed and skill in their bottom-six. Mattias Janmark, Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique and Kasperi Kapanen just can't be trusted in high-leverage situations.

Check oil light is on

Someone needs to check on the Oilers after this one because it's probably their worst game of the postseason, and the worst part was not the numbers on the scoreboard. Edmonton brought zero composure to Sunrise, and it cost the team on multiple occasions throughout the game.

The Oilers started the game by taking three offensive zone penalties and a bench minor in the first period alone. As the game wore on, they kept coming apart at the seams. The number of bad penalties and unforced errors grew exponentially, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, the Oilers had taken 85 penalty minutes. That's the third-most penalty minutes in Stanley Cup Final history and the most since 1996.

Edmonton may have been trying to show some degree of fight with its antics after the whistle, but that misses a key point about this matchup. The Panthers love this kind of game! They relish nothing more than digging in underneath their opponents' skin. The more the Oilers flailed, the happier the Panthers were.

Defensive clinic by Florida

While the Oilers were taking plenty of shots at the Panthers between the whistles, they were not playing much actual hockey. Part of that is Edmonton's own fault (it's hard to find a groove when killing 11 penalties), but Florida also deserves a lot of credit.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Panthers allowed all of two high-danger scoring chances and 0.83 expected goals at five-on-five. On top of that, McDavid and Draisaitl were pretty much invisible. McDavid had just two shots on goal, and Draisaitl had zero. After that duo found a lot of clear ice in Games 1 and 2, the Panthers took that away with authority in Game 3.

McDavid and Draisaitl have looked superhuman for much of the playoffs, but they almost looked mortal on Monday night. I have to expect that those two will bounce back on Thursday, but if they get locked down again, the Oilers will be going back to Edmonton on the brink of elimination.

Updates
(24)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Final: Panthers 6, Oilers 1

This one started ugly, and it only got uglier. Brad Marchand opened the scoring 56 seconds into the game, and the Panthers never looked back. Six different Florida players recorded a goal and 12 different players recorded a point as the Cats blew the Oilers out of Amerant Bank Arena. Edmonton gave Florida 11 power plays and totaled 85 penalty minutes. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were completely silenced.

The Panthers now have a 2-1 lead in the series, and the onus is on the Oilers to show some poise in Game 4. Florida doesn't mind playing in the muck, so Edmonton will have to get back to what worked in Games 1 and 2 while staying out of the penalty box.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 6, Oilers 1 | 3rd Period

Evan Rodrigues adds salt to the wound. The Oilers have completely lost their poise, and the Panthers' power play adds another one. This has gotten gruesome in Sunrise, and the Panthers have taken control of this series.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Fisticuffs have commenced

With the Oilers down 5-1, they're trying to show some fight by ... literally fighting. After a particularly spicy shift, all 10 players on the ice grabbed someone and threw down. Trent Frederic took a shot at Sam Bennett before Darnell Nurse and Jonah Gadjovich threw down for what felt like 12 rounds. I guess this is better than Edmonton going down without any kind of fight at all, but Florida only seems to get energized by this type of game.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 5, Oilers 1 | 3rd Period

The Panthers make the Oilers pay for another big mistake. After Stuart Skinner took a delay of game penalty for firing the puck over the glass, the Panthers put on a passing clinic on the power play. Sam Reinhart got the puck in the bumper spot and dropped a no-look pass to Aaron Ekblad on the backdoor for a gorgeous goal.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another unforced error from Edmonton

Just after the Oilers killed off a penalty to start the third period, Stuart Skinner flings a puck out of play while trying to rim it around the glass. Edmonton's general lack of discipline and composure has been shocking. The Oilers simply haven't been able to get out of their own way, and beating the Panthers is already hard enough without helping them. Kris Knoblauch may just want to burn the tape from this one.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers in full control

There was a lot more five-on-five hockey in that second period, and Florida took full control in that situation. The Panthers have five high-danger scoring chances while allowing just two, per Natural Stat Trick. Florida has also put a lid on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the latter hasn't even recorded a shot on goal. With McDavid and Draisaitl in check, the Panthers' depth has dominated the rest of the Oilers' lineup so far.

If there's a glimmer of hope for Edmonton, it's that they have already completed one multi-goal comeback against Florida in this series. In Game 1, the Oilers rallied from down 3-1 to win 4-3 in overtime. This is far from the same situation, but Edmonton can make things interesting if Florida takes its foot off the gas.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 2nd Period: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

This one is starting to get ugly for the Oilers. Not only are they down big on the scoreboard, but they're getting outplayed in all three zones and losing their composure. The Panthers are winning a majority of the puck battles, and they're creating dangerous chances in the offensive zone. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett cashed in on a pair of those chances in the second to stretch Florida's lead to three.

The Oilers are capable of making this a game in the third period, but they will need a major turnaround in order to do it. The Panthers are trouncing them physically and mentally through 40 minutes.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Walman gives the Panthers a shower

Frustrations are clearly starting bubble up for the Oilers. After his last shift, Edmonton defenseman Jake Walman sat on the end of the bench and sprayed the Florida bench with his water bottle. Rinkside analyst Brian Boucher was none too pleased with his electronics getting drenched, and there's a chance the NHL takes a look at Walman's aquatic antics for supplemental discipline in the coming days.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ekblad thumps McDavid

This was a scary moment for the Oilers. Aaron Ekblad laid the lumber to Connor McDavid as he entered the zone with possession. McDavid stumbled for a second before taking a hard fall. Immediately after that play, McDavid went down the tunnel to the Oilers' locker room, but he was back on the bench shortly thereafter. Edmonton can't afford to lose anyone right now — much less McDavid.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 4, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

Game 3 is getting away from the Oilers in a hurry, and the latest blow is the result of a monstrous shift from Sam Bennett. It started with him laying a thunderous hit on Vasily Podkolzin and ended with him deking Stuart Skinner out of his jockstrap on a breakaway. It was Bennet's league-leading 14th playoff goal, but Eetu Luostarinen deserves a lot of credit, too. He forced a turnover at the blue line and sprung Bennett on the break.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

It was only a matter of time before Sam Reinhart got on the board in this series. Carter Verhaeghe finds Reinhart with a perfect pass of the wall, and the Florida sniper ripped a shot between the legs of Jake Walman and over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner. That was Reinhart's first point in the series, and it restores the Panthers' two-goal lead.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 2, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

Corey Perry continues his historic postseason at the age of 40. Edmonton takes advantage of its power play to open the second period when Perry tucks home a shot right in front of Sergei Bobrovsky. That was Perry's ninth goal of the playoffs and his second of this Stanley Cup Final. The fact that Perry continues to make such a major impact in his 40s is truly incredible.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brad Marchand shares friendly advice

Folks in Edmonton may not be the biggest fans of Brad Marchand at this point, but he was kind enough to offer the Oilers some advice after the Panthers' second goal. Marchand skated up to the Edmonton bench, pointed to his head and appeared to say something along the lines of "use your head."

Despite the source of that advice, the Oilers should take it. They took three offensive zone penalties in the first period, and the other one was a too many men call wherein they had seven skaters on the ice at once. That's not a great strategy for winning on the road in the playoffs.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 1st Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 0

That was an interesting first period. Because of seven combined penalties, the teams played just 8:45 at five-on-five. Neither side was terribly disciplined, but the Oilers took some especially head-scratching penalties.

On the first goal of the game, just 56 seconds in, Brad Marchand scored while the Oilers had a delayed penalty. On the second, Carter Verhaeghe capitalized on a power play after a needless goalie interference penalty by Viktor Arvidsson. That type of parade to the penalty box kept the Oilers from getting into any kind of groove offensively. They had a few good chances, all turned away by Sergei Bobrovksy, but there wasn't much sustained pressure.

Luckily for Edmonton, it will start the second period on the man advantage after Anton Lundell got called for popping Evan Bouchard in the ivories after the buzzer.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 2, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

In a first period filled with penalties, the Panthers are the first team to cash in on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe got the puck in the left circle and fired a seed over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner to double the Florida lead. The Oilers' lack of discipline is preventing them from finding a rhythm, and it finally burnt them on the scoreboard, too. The goal was Verhaeghe's seventh of the playoffs, and Nate Schmidt picked up his fifth assist of the Stanley Cup Final.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Anton Lundell came to play

One of the more noticeable Panthers in this first period, Lundell has been an absolute menace in the offensive zone. He started the game by creating Marchand's goal less than a minute in, and he has forced multiple turnovers with a ferocious forecheck. As soon as the puck hits the stick of an Oilers defender, Lundell is all over them. He's one of the more underrated players in the league, but he is working to change that tonight.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rough start for Evander Kane

Evander Kane has taken two offensive zone penalties in the first eight minutes of the game. The first negated the last few seconds of an Oilers power play, and his latest was a careless high-sticking penalty on Brad Marchand behind the Panthers' net. Down 1-0 in this critical Game 3, Edmonton can't afford to keep playing shorthanded. Eventually, the Panthers' power play will makes them pay.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 1, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Stay hot, Brad Marchand. After scoring the game-winning goal in double-overtime in Game 2, he opens the scoring just 56 seconds into Game 3. With a scrum in front of the net, Stuart Skinner lost track of the puck and where he was relative to the net. The puck bounced to Marchand, who had a gaping net to shoot at, and he didn't miss. That was Marchand's fourth of the series and his third in a row for the Panthers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 3 is underway

DJ Khaled playing the role of hypeman. Bam Adebayo banging the drum. The pageantry is over, and the puck is down on Game 3. Hopefully we get another tightly-contest tilt between these two juggernauts.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is IN for the Oilers

Top-six forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was a game-time decision, and after taking warmups, he is in the lineup for the Oilers. That's huge news for Edmonton because the forward group is already without Zach Hyman. Nugent-Hopkins has been terrific in these playoffs, tallying five goals and 13 assists in 18 games. Without him, Edmonton's depth would have been stretched very thing against a deep Florida lineup.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Connor McDavid climbing up the record books

In Game 2, McDavid tallied three assists, which was his second Stanley Cup Final game with at least three helpers. Only five other players in NHL history have accomplished that feat. If McDavid notches another three-assist game in this Final, he will tie Gordie Howe. If he gets two more, he will tie Wayne Gretzky for the most ever.

McDavid's otherworldly playmaking has been on display all throughout the postseason, but he produced his most awe-inspiring moment yet in Game 2. During a first-period power play, McDavid spun around three-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov like a top before toe-dragging around Aaron Ekblad and finding Leon Draisaitl on the backdoor for a one-timer.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can the Nurse-Kulak pairing hold up in Florida?

Edmonton's defense has been pretty impressive throughout these playoffs, but there has been one pairing that's really struggled in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final. Darnell Nurse and Brett Kulak have been on the ice together for 41 minutes at five-on-five. While they haven't allowed any goals in those situations, they've posted a pretty concerning expected goals share of 36.7%, per Natural Stat Trick.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart have yet to get on the scoresheet for the Panthers in this series, and now that Paul Maurice will have more control over the matchups at home, I wonder whether he will try to get those two out against Nurse and Kulak more often. If that's the case, Nurse and Kulak will have to elevate their game on the road.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Historic start to 2025 Stanley Cup Final

Anyone who's tuned in for the first two games of the series has seen hockey at its absolute finest. These are two evenly matched teams exchanging one haymaker after another. The result has been a pair of overtime games to start the Final, which has now happened just six times in NHL history. Oddly enough however, it did happen three years in a row from 2012-14.

  • 1946: Canadiens at Bruins
  • 1951: Maple Leafs at Canadiens
  • 2012: Kings at Devils
  • 2013: Bruins at Blackhawks
  • 2014: Rangers at Kings
  • 2025: Panthers at Oilers

The only time a Stanley Cup Final has started with three consecutive overtime games was that 1951 series between the Maple Leafs and Canadiens. Can the Panthers and Oilers join them tonight?

 
Pinned
Link copied

Critical Game 3 in Sunrise

Welcome to our live coverage of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. If this one is anywhere near as good as the first two games of the series, we're all in for a treat.

With the series locked at 1-1 after a pair of overtime thrillers in Edmonton, it sets up a pivotal Game 3 as the locale shifts to Florida. Teams that have a 2-1 series lead in have gone on to win 68.9% of the time in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. Now that the series is effectively a best-of-five, the team that wins this one will have the clear upper hand in the battle for Lord Stanley.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Stanely Cup Final Highlights: Oilers at Panthers - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    5:09

    On-Site Recap: Panthers Crush Oilers In Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    Panthers Steamroll Edmonton In Game 3 To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Oilers Sit Skinner After Being Shelled For Five Goals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    How Overall Physicality Will Carry Over Into Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    3:32

    What To Expect In Game 4 Following Game 3 Blowout

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Breaking News: Spencer Carbery Wins Jack Adams Award

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    BREAKING: Bruins Hire Marco Sturm as Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: Penguins Hire Dan Muse as Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Brad Marchand, Shayne Gostisbehere Scrap In Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    West Semifinals Highlights: Stars at Jets - Game 5

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Breaking News: Ducks Hiring Joel Quenneville as Head Coach

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    Previewing The Stars Potential Semifinal Matchups

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Mikko Rantanen Nets Empty Net Hat-Trick As Stars Pull Off Miraculous Game 7 Comeback

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    First Round Game 4 Highlights: Hurricanes at Devils

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    First Round Game 3 Highlights: Jets at Blues

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    First Round Game 3 Highlights: Golden Knights at Wild

  • Image thumbnail
    2:45

    HQ Spotlight: Jets vs Blues Game 3 Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    HQ Spotlight: Golden Knights vs Wild Game 3 Preview

See All NHL Videos