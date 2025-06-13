Skip to Main Content

Stanley Cup Final 2025, Game 4 takeaways: Oilers rally from 3-0 deficit, win in OT to tie series with Panthers

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner in overtime, capping off a thrilling Game 4 to tie the series at 2-2

By
The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious from a whirlwind Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

After falling behind the Florida Panthers 3-0, taking a 4-3 third-period lead and seeing the Panthers tie the game at 4-4 in the final seconds of regulation, the Oilers never wavered and came out with a thrilling 5-4 victory in overtime to tie the series at 2-2. 

In overtime, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl threw the puck on net and it deflected off of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola's skate and through Sergei Bobrovsky's five-hole to tie the series before it heads back to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday. 

It marked the fourth overtime game-winner of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Draisaitl, which establishes a new NHL record. Draisaitl turned in another impressive performance, this time with a goal and two assists.

Entering Game 4, teams that led by three-plus goals at the end of the first period in Stanley Cup Final games were 37-0 all-time. They're now 37-1. In addition, the Oilers became the first team to overcome a three-goal deficit and win a Stanley Cup road game since the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Seattle Metropolitans in Game 5 in 1919.

Prior to Draisaitl's game-winner, the Panthers were able to tie the game and ultimately force overtime in the final seconds of regulation. After Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard couldn't clear the puck up the boards, Panthers forward Sam Reinhart buried the tying goal off a scrum in front with just 19.5 seconds left in regulation.

That marked the second-latest goal in a Stanley Cup Final game in history, trailing only Corey Perry's game-winner with 18 seconds left in Game 2.

Panthers jumped out to 3-0 lead, prompting goalie change

The Panthers jumped all over the Oilers in the opening 20 minutes with three goals. Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring with a power-play goal from the face-off circle and later added a rebound goal.

Anton Lundell ended up making it a 3-0 game after scoring on a one-timer off a pass from teammate Carter Verhaeghe. That's when the Oilers decided to make a change as coach Kris Knoblauch elected to replace Stuart Skinner with Pickard, his backup.

Skinner had allowed 13 total goals across three games, which led Edmonton to make the switch. Pickard ended up producing a dominant effort in relief as he stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced. The veteran netminder, who is playing for his sixth NHL franchise, now has a 7-0 record during this year's playoffs.

The Oilers began their comeback with a goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just 3:33 into the second period. At the 12:47 mark of the frame, defenseman Darnell Nurse let go of a perfectly-placed shot that snuck in over the shoulder of Bobrovsky. Finally, Vasily Podkolzin sent a sweeping backhanded shot into the net to tie the game with under five minutes remaining in the third.

Prior to Reinhart's game-tying goal for Florida, Oilers defenseman Jake Walman initially played the role of hero. After Aleksander Barkov turned the puck over in his own zone, Kasperi Kapanen found Walman for a one-timer that the veteran blue-liner ripped past Bobrovsky. 

Now the series will shift to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday.

Pickard saves the day

Knoblauch stuck with Skinner entering Game 5, but that loyalty didn't last too long. Edmonton ended up pulling the plug on Skinner following a three-goal first period from Florida. While it was a forgettable frame for Skinner, it's hard to blame him for all three of those goals. The first goal resulted from a 5-on-3 power-play opportunity for the Panthers after Nurse committed a tripping penalty, and Tkachuk found the back of the net.

Regardless, the tide seemed to change shortly after electing to switch to Pickard. Pickard was sensational during his two-and-a-half periods in between the pipes as he turned aside 22 of the 23 shots that he faced. On Florida's tying goal, it ended up being chaos in front of the net where Tkachuk eventually got the puck free to Reinhart. Perhaps Pickard's biggest save of the night came early in the second period when he stopped Lundell on a breakaway after defenseman Jake Walman turned the puck over in his own zone. If Pickard doesn't make that save, the Panthers take a 4-1 lead and perhaps Game 4 is put out of reach.

With Thursday's win, Pickard became the first Oilers goaltender to start a postseason with a 7-0 record since Grant Fuhr in 1985. Pickard hadn't played more than one period since recording a win in Game 2 of Edmonton's second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. It feels safe to assume Pickard will be manning the crease in Game 5.

Big game Draisaitl

Edmonton's dynamic duo of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were held without a point in Game 3. It was the first time that both players were pointless in a game during this playoff run. However, Draisaitl bounced back in grand fashion when the Oilers desperately needed a victory on Thursday.

Draisaitl recorded a goal and two assists with his biggest play of the night coming when the lights were the brightest. The Oilers had scratched and clawed to take a 4-3 lead late in the third period, so it had to be massively deflating when the Panthers forced overtime in the final seconds. 

With the Panthers having their fair share of scoring chances in overtime, Draisaitl just needed a sliver of space to pay homage to Taylor Swift, who was in attendance, and call "End Game." Draisaitl used his strength to barrel his way into the face-off circle and send a backhanded shot that ended up getting past Bobrovsky. Obviously, Draisaitl benefitted from Mikkola's skate helping the puck to change directions, but Draisaitl's power forward mindset truly made that goal possible. 

Now Draisaitl has four goals in the series, including a two-goal performance in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1. 

Tkachuk just makes winning plays

In a game where the Panthers possessed a three-goal advantage, it's hard for the losing side to take positive from a performance that ends in such a manner. Still, Tkachuk has no reason to lay his head down in shame after producing a superhuman effort in Game 4.

Tkachuk racked up two goals and an assist to pace Florida's offensive group. It's such a cliche to utter the phrase, "big players make big plays," but that simply is the truth when it comes to Tkachuk. On his second first-period goal, Tkachuk simply never quite out of the play in front of the net. Reinhart ripped a shot from the slot that Skinner was able to stop, but he couldn't control the rebound. Tkachuk was waiting, and put the loose puck into the back of the net to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

It was more of the same from Tkachuk in the final seconds when Florida had to have a goal. In front of the net, Tkachuk was able to deflect the puck over to Reinhart, who scored on side-angle shot to tie the game. Tkachuk just puts himself in the right areas on the ice when his team is in need of a big play. Whether it's putting a shot on net or laying the body on a big hit, Tkachuk does whatever needs to done when the game is on the line. 

Pinned
Link copied

Final: Oilers 5, Panthers 4

Leon Draisaitl was able to life the Oilers to victory and help complete an improbable comeback. At the 11:18 mark of overtime, Draisaitl roared into the offensive zone and flipped a shot on net that deflected off of the skate of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola. The puck ultimately slid through Sergei Bobrovsky's five-hole for the game-winning tally. In doing so, Draisaitl netted his fourth overtime game-winner of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard, who replaced Stuart Skinner to start the second period, came up huge with 22 saves on 23 shots. Now the series is tied at two games apiece heading back to Edmonton for Game 5.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 3:49 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 11:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Feeling out process in overtime

Both teams have been sending passes nearly the full length of the ice on several occasions in the opening six minutes of the overtime period. The biggest scoring chance came early on when Sergei Bobrovsky was able to freeze the puck after it was sitting underneath him in the crease. Will the Panthers take a commanding 3-1 lead or will the Oilers even the series?

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 3:31 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 11:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 3rd Period: Oilers 4, Panthers 4

Stop if you've heard this before: a 2025 Stanley Cup Final game is headed to overtime. After Jake Walman gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead, the Panthers were able to answer in the final minute with Sam Reinhart playing the role of hero this time. Reinhart finds the back of the net with under 20 seconds left and there will be free hockey in Game 4. The Oilers had scored four unanswered goal before Reinhart's heart-pounding tally. 

Corey Perry had tied Game 2 at the 19:42 mark of the third period in a contest that the Panthers ultimately won 5-4 in overtime. Another goal in the final 20 seconds will bring us to some extra time to decide this game.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 3:06 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 11:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 | 3rd Period

The Oilers have roared all the way back to take the lead late in the third period. Edmonton defenseman Jake Walman unleashed a scorching slap shot that just went over the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky to put Edmonton on top. The Oilers hold the lead with just 5:39 remaining in regulation. Can they hold it?

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 2:52 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 10:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers kill off huge penalty

Connor McDavid was able to skate into the slot and uncorked a massive slap shot that Sergei Bobrovsky was able to stop. Corey Perry was right on the doorstep, but his rebound shot was turned aside by the pad of Bobrovsky. That was one of Edmonton's best scoring chances of the period. On the other hand, it was one of the more impressive sequences of the night for the Panthers goaltender where his team needed him to come up big.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 2:42 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 10:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Pickard continues to stand tall

It's hard to understate just how well Calvin Pickard has played in between the pipes since replacing Stuart Skinner to start the second period. Pickard has stopped all 11 shots that he's faced, including coming up with a bevy of huge saves over the past few minutes with the Panthers swarming. The recent stop on a Niko Mikkola shot was quite impressive considering that the puck was knuckling as it came at Pickard, but he was still able to turn away the high shot.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 2:31 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 10:31 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 2nd Period: Oilers 3, Panthers 3

The Panthers jumped all over the Oilers out of the gate as they held a commanding 3-0 lead after the opening 20 minutes. However, in the second period, the Oilers were completely able to turn the tide of Game 4 with a three-goal period of their own to tie the game. It began with veteran forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins firing a top shelf shot that got past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse responded with a perfectly-placed shot over the shoulder of Bobrovsky at the 12:47 mark of the frame to cut the deficit to a one-goal contest. The Oilers ultimately broke through with forward Vasily Podkolzin scoring in front after a Nurse centering pass deflected off bodies. Florida will have 1:29 of power-play time from the Leon Draisaitl elbowing penalty at the end of the second period, but these two teams look so evenly matched right now.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 2:07 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 10:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 3 | 2nd Period

In less than a full period, we're square at 3-3 after it looked like the Panthers were going to cruise to victory. Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin finds the back of the net in front to tie the game off a Darnell Nurse centering pass that deflected off bodies. The Oilers have erased a three-goal deficit in just under 16 minutes of gametime. As has been the case time and time again, Edmonton is simply never out of a game. Plenty of hockey left to play in Game 4.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 2 | 2nd Period

Mattias Ekholm slid the puck across to Darnell Nurse, who was making his way into the face-off circle. Nurse didn't have much room to shoot at, but was able to tuck a perfect shot over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky for the goal. It's hard to unleash a more accurate shot than what Nurse just did. We've got a competitive hockey game once again in South Florida.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers nearly retake a three-goal lead

Oilers defenseman Jake Walman coughed up a brutal turnover in his own zone, but Calvin Pickard was there to pick him up. Walman gifted the puck to Anton Lundell, who got in all alone against Pickard, but the Oilers netminder made arguably the save of the night to keep it a 3-1 game. The Oilers are starting to find their footing offensively, so that would've been quite a tough goal to give up.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers penalty kill goes their job

Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was penalized for holding the stick, but Florida was able to live to tell the tale. Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard had a few key shots on that power-play, but goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was up to the task on each of them. After not getting many quality scoring chances, the Oilers offensive attack has come alive, but they've still got quite a bit of ground to make up. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

The Oilers have gotten on the board. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has been a game-time decision in the last two games, gathered the puck in the face-off circle and roofed one past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was a great find by Leon Draisaitl to get the puck to a wide-open Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton gets a badly-needed goal early in the second period.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Pickard replaces Skinner

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped the first 10 shots that he faced on the night, but that seems like a lifetime ago. After surrendering three first-period goals, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch pulled Skinner in place of Calvin Pickard to begin the second period. Skinner didn't have a great period, but the blame for all three goals can't be placed at his feet. Now Pickard will appear in his second consecutive game and will hope to be Edmonton's good luck charm like he was earlier in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 1st Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 0

The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better start to Game 4. Florida jumped all over the Oilers in the opening 20 minutes with a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk. After snapping a shot past Stuart Skinner from the face-off circle on a 5-on-3 power-play to make it 2-0, the Panthers seized even more control of the contest with a goal from Anton Lundell on a one-timer. Carter Verhaeghe dished out a check behind the net and was able to center the puck out to Lundell for the spectacular goal. The Panthers appear to be in the driver's seat with a 3-0 lead and a 17-7 advantage in the shots department after one period of play. If the Oilers want to get back into this game, coach Kris Knoblauch will have to make some substantial adjustments in the locker room.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

It's beginning to get out of hand in South Florida. Carter Verhaeghe gives a tremendous effort on the forecheck and outmuscles Troy Stecher for the puck. Verhaeghe then feeds the puck back out in front where Anton Lundell was waiting for a one-timer goal. In watching the replay, it appears that Stecher got hit by a high stick from Verhaeghe on the check, but no penalty was called. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 2, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm just committed another high-sticking penalty on Brad Marchand, and the Panthers make them pay. Sam Reinhart lets a shot go from the slot that Stuart Skinner was able to start. However, Skinner couldn't control the rebound and Tkachuk deposited the rebound for his second goal of the period. Skinner simply has to find a way to freeze that puck. This is about as bad of a start that the Oilers could've hoped for.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:59 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 1, Oilers 0 | 1st Period

Less than a minute after Evander Kane committed a high-sticking penalty, Darnell Nurse also found himself in the penalty box. Just four seconds after the 5-on-3 power-play opportunity began, Matthew Tkachuk ended up with the puck off of the face-off, remained patient, and snapped a shot over the blocker of Stuart Skinner to open the scoring in Game 4. It was Tkachuk's first goal since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Hurricanes.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:47 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Skinner dialed in early on

It has been a rough stretch lately for Stuart Skinner as he surrendered 10 combined goals in Games 2 and 3. After being chased in Game 3 early in the third period, Skinner has gotten off to a much better start in Game 4. Skinner has already stopped all eight shots that he's faced in the game's opening eight minutes. This was a much-needed strong start for the Oilers netminder.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:35 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Skinner absolutely robs Bennett

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was completely out of position and was forced to slide across the crease to attempt to stop a Sam Bennett shot. Bennett had an open net to shoot at, but Skinner somehow got his body on the puck to deflect it out of harm's way. Just seconds later, Skinner also turns aside an Aleksander Barkov shot from point-blank range to keep Game 4 scoreless early on.

Chris Bengel
June 13, 2025, 12:26 AM
Jun. 12, 2025, 8:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

History suggests McDavid, Draisaitl bounce back

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were both held without a point for the first time during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While  the Oilers having zero points from their two superstars wasn't ideal, history suggests that McDavid and Draisaitl will bounce back in Game 4.

In 36 career playoff games following a loss, the Oilers have a 20-16 record in those contests. McDavid and Draisaitl are both averaging more than 1.50 points per game apiece in those particular games. McDavid has 20 goals and 46 assists for an average of 1.83 points per game, while Draisaitl has tallied 21 goals and 33 assists for an average of 1.50 points per game. The only players in NHL history averaging more than 1.50 points per game after a postseason loss are Mario Lemieux (1.92) and Wayne Gretzky (1.68).

After dropping Game 3 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, the dynamic duo thrived in Game 4. McDavid racked up a goal and three assists, while Draisaitl added two assists in a 8-1 win against the Panthers. The Oilers ultimately ended up forcing the series to go seven games with Game 4 being the starting point of a nearly improbable comeback.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:50 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fountain of youth for Marchand

Winger Brad Marchand has proved to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Panthers during the first three games of the Stanley Cup Finals. Marchand has totaled four goals in three games, including a two-goal performance in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 2. The Panthers forward opened the scoring in Game 3 less than a minute into the game. Marchand, 37, has become the oldest player to score a goal in each of the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final. His 11 career Stanley Cup Final goals are the most among active players. Will Marchand continue his superhuman run on Thursday?

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:40 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oilers making lineup changes

Following a 6-1 loss in Game 3, the Oilers are adjusting their lineup for Game 4. Forward Jeff Skinner and defenseman Troy Stecher will be making their 2025 Stanley Cup Final debuts as they both draw into the lineup. Skinner and Stecher will be replacing forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman John Klingberg.

"We felt that we could use a change, have those guys come in & give us a boost," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said on Thursday. "We've seen it throughout the playoffs where we've made alterations to our lineup & it's benefited us."

Skinner will likely be skating on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic in Game 4. The veteran forward has registered a goal and an assist in two games during the 2025 postseason. Skinner last took the ice in the decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars and scored a goal in that contest. Meanwhile, Stecher has logged six games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has a +3 rating to go along with six shots on goal. It's not a huge surprise to see Klingberg come out of the lineup after recording a -3 rating and struggling at times throughout Game 3.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:25 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers approaching historic company

The Panthers have tallied 5+ goals on 11 occasions throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Only the 1981 Islanders (15) and 1983 Islanders (13) have registered 5+ goals in more games in a single postseason.

Florida has racked up 14 goals to begin the Stanley Cup Final, including 11 over the last two contests alone. The Panthers' depth continues to shine through on the biggest stage with players like Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett excelling when it comes to putting the puck in the net. Bennett currently leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 14 goals and is currently on a four-game goal streak with five goals during the span. The Panthers will look to keep clicking on all cylinders offensively as they look to take a stranglehold on the series in Game 4.

Chris Bengel
June 12, 2025, 11:10 PM
Jun. 12, 2025, 7:10 pm EDT
