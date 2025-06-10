Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman has been fined for a pair of infractions during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Walman $5,000 for roughing against Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. He was seen delivering a couple of right hands towards Tkachuk during a scrum in front of the Panthers net.

The Oilers defenseman also received an additional $5,000 fine for an unsportsmanlike conduct incident that involved the Panthers bench. Walman could be seen squirting a water bottle over the glass towards the Panthers bench late in the second period.

Walman recorded six penalty minutes throughout Game 3 and was held without a point for the first time in the series.

Monday's game featured a 140 combined penalty minutes between the Oilers and Panthers. A line brawl occurred midway through the second period and six players were given misconduct penalties, including Sam Bennett, Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse.

The Panthers utilized their depth to jump all over the Oilers from the opening face-off and ultimately came away with a 6-1 win. For the third time in the Stanley Cup Final, Brad Marchand found the back of the net to pace the Panthers' offensive effort.