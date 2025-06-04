Skip to Main Content
Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

Connor McDavid aims to capture his first Stanley Cup, while the Panthers hope to repeat as champions

By
1 min read

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will begin their Stanley Cup Final rematch with Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Panthers are eyeing a repeat performance while the Oilers will try to lift the Cup for the first time since 1990.

On Florida's side, getting to the point has been a complete team effort. Sam Bennett leads the team with 10 goals, but 12 Panthers have at least three goals, and that includes four defensemen. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have also been at their best for the Cats, and Sergei Bobrovsky has been impeccable in goal.

How the Panthers' rise to NHL supremacy is transforming South Florida's sports culture, growing the game
Austin Nivison
As is always the case, the Oilers go as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go, and they have been going. Those two lead the NHL in points with 26 and 25, respectively, but the scoring has been more balanced than usual. Corey Perry, at the age of 40, is tied for the team lead in goals with seven. Evan Bouchard has six from the blue line.

The big blow for Edmonton is that Zach Hyman, a physical force and a scoring threat around the net, is out for the rest of the playoffs. The silver lining for the Oilers is that they did get shutdown defenseman Mattias Ekholm back at the end of the Western Conference Final.

Stuart Skinner will also be a key in this series because he has been almost unbeatable since losing his starting job earlier this postseason.

When the puck drops on Game 1 tonight, follow along right her at CBS Sports for updates.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Updating Live
(15)
 
Pinned
End of 2nd Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 2

The Panthers got to their game in the second period, and it resulted in another goal for Sam Bennett. Florida got in on the forecheck far more often, and that resulted in several quality scoring chances, but Stuart Skinner turned most of them aside. After taking 14 shots in the first period, Edmonton put just eight on Sergei Bobrovsky in the second frame, but Viktor Arvidsson's blast leaked through. The Oilers will take 47 seconds of power play time into the third period trailing by just one goal. It should be a fun final 20.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Stuart Skinner keeping it a one-goal game

This hasn't been Stuart Skinner's best game of the postseason, but he has made some massive saves in the second period. The Panthers just had a flurry of chances, and it looked like they were about to regain a two-goal lead, but Skinner slammed the door. Eetu Luostarinen got a couple of quality looks right in front, but Skinner denied him each time.

 
Pinned
Panthers 3, Oilers 2 | 2nd Period

A vintage Viktor Arvidsson goal gets the Oilers back within one just moments after Bennett doubled the Florida lead. Arvidsson just wound and fired a slap shot from the outside that snuck under the arm of Sergei Bobrovsky. A flash screen by Vasily Podkolzin affected Bobrovsky's vision, but it's still one he saves 99% of the time.

 
Pinned
Panthers 3, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

Sam Bennett is at it again. The Panthers turn good defense into offense as Carter Verhaeghe hits defenseman Nate Schmidt on a breakout pass to create a 2-on-1. No Oiler got back in time to catch Bennett, and he put a perfectly placed shot past the blocker of Stuart Skinner. That was Bennett's 12th of the playoffs, which is a Panthers franchise record.

 
Pinned
End of 1st Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 1

That was actually a decent opening period for the Oilers, outshooting the Panthers 15-7, but they trail at the first intermission. That's due to a disastrous two-minute stretch in which a deflection off Sam Bennett beat Stuart Skinner and a failed coach's challenge on Edmonton's part gave the Panthers a power play. On that man advantage, Brad Marchand was left all by his lonesome on the backdoor to give Florida the lead.

 
Pinned
Lack of discipline on both sides

These two teams might have a little too much adrenaline flowing in Game 1. Corey Perry has now taken two penalties for the Oilers, and a holding (more like hog-tying) penalty on Aaron Ekblad just gave Edmonton a 4-on-3 power play. The last couple minutes has been a steady march to the sin bin. We'll see whether we get more five-on-five action as the players settle in.

 
Pinned
Panthers 2, Oilers 1 | 1st Period

Just like that, the momentum has completely flipped as Brad Marchand gives the Panthers the lead on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique got caught running around on the penalty kill, and Nate Schmidt found Marchand all alone on the backdoor. He had all day to pick his spot and beat a sprawling Stuart Skinner just under the bar.

 
Pinned
Panthers 1, Oilers 1 | 1st Period

After review, Sam Bennett gets the Panthers on the board. His feet got tangled with Brett Kulak in front of Stuart Skinner, and Carter Verhaeghe's shot deflected off of him and into the net. That will be Bennett's league-leading 11th of the postseason, and Florida will also get a power play due to a failed coach's challenge by Edmonton.

 
Pinned
Connor McDavid buzzing early

Connor McDavid has been all over the ice so far. He had a great backcheck to prevent a Sam Bennett breakaway, he made two tremendous plays on the Oilers' penalty kill and he just missed a goal when he rang a beautiful shot off the pipe. It seems like only a matter of time until McDavid gets on the scoreboard.

 
Pinned
Oilers 1, Panthers 0 | 1st Period

Leon Draisaitl sends an already loud Rogers Place into a frenzy. Just 1:06 into Game 1, the Oilers have a 1-0 lead as Draisaitl punches home a Sergei Bobrovsky rebound. Jake Walman's initial shot from the point gave Bobrovsky some trouble, and Kasperi Kapanen got a free whack at it. Bobrovsky kicked out Kapanen's rebound attempt, but the loose puck slid right to a wide open Draisaitl.

 
Pinned
The puck is down on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. If it's anywhere near as good as last year's matchup between these two teams, we are in for a treat. Let's do this.

 
Pinned
Injury Notes

The only major injury coming into this one is the absence of Zach Hyman on the Oilers' bench, and that is a huge blow. Hyman's 111 hits lead these playoffs by 26. He is a physical presences with terrific scoring touch around the net, and that leaves a huge void in the Edmonton lineup. Corey Perry filled that gap at the end of the Western Conference Final, but asking the 40-year-old to do that for an entire series against the Panthers is a tall task.

 
Pinned
Goaltending matchup

The goaltending matchup in this series is fascinating. Over the last three years, Sergei Bobrovsky has earned a reputation as a clutch playoff performer, and Stuart Skinner is trying to put his past failures in the rearview mirror.

Bobrovsky has been the best goalie in these playoffs, posting a .912 save percentage and saving 6.04 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick. That said, this will probably be the toughest test he faces all postseason because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl might be the two most dynamic players on the planet.

Skinner, on the other hand, has had a tale of two postseasons already. In his first four appearances, Skinner recorded a .857 save percentage and -3.96 goals saved above average. Both of those numbers were among the lowest in the playoffs. In his last six games, Skinner has saved 4.81 goals above average and boasts a .936 save percentage.

 
Pinned
Stanley Cup Final rematches

This is the fifth Stanley Cup Final matchup since the start of the expansion era in 1967. Here's a look at the previous four rematches and how they played out.

  • Canadiens vs. Blues | 1968-69 | 2-0, MTL
  • Canadiens vs. Bruins |1977-78 | 2-0, MTL
  • Oilers vs. Islanders | 1983-84 | 1-1
  • Red Wings vs. Penguins | 2008-09 | 1-1

Those last two rematches are particularly relevant to present day because, in each one, an all-time legend lost the first matchup but won the next to capture his first Stanley Cup. Wayne Gretzky did it with the Oilers in 1983, and Sidney Crosby did it with the Penguins in 2009. Will Connor McDavid be the next one to pull that off?

 
Pinned
Welcome to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers and Oilers have fought their way back to the Stanley Cup Final for a rematch. Last year's clash was an incredible seven-game battle, so hopefully this year's series matches that intensity.

Both teams barreled over opponents on their way here. The Panthers needed just five games to oust the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, the Oilers have gone 14-2 since falling behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. There's little doubt that these two are both worthy combatants.

The only question now is whether the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will break through for their first Cup? Or will the Panthers kick off a dynasty in South Florida?
