Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will begin their Stanley Cup Final rematch with Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Panthers are eyeing a repeat performance while the Oilers will try to lift the Cup for the first time since 1990.

On Florida's side, getting to the point has been a complete team effort. Sam Bennett leads the team with 10 goals, but 12 Panthers have at least three goals, and that includes four defensemen. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have also been at their best for the Cats, and Sergei Bobrovsky has been impeccable in goal.

As is always the case, the Oilers go as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go, and they have been going. Those two lead the NHL in points with 26 and 25, respectively, but the scoring has been more balanced than usual. Corey Perry, at the age of 40, is tied for the team lead in goals with seven. Evan Bouchard has six from the blue line.

The big blow for Edmonton is that Zach Hyman, a physical force and a scoring threat around the net, is out for the rest of the playoffs. The silver lining for the Oilers is that they did get shutdown defenseman Mattias Ekholm back at the end of the Western Conference Final.

Stuart Skinner will also be a key in this series because he has been almost unbeatable since losing his starting job earlier this postseason.

When the puck drops on Game 1 tonight, follow along right her at CBS Sports for updates.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1

Date: Wednesday, June 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)