Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

The Panthers look to even the series after the Oilers came away with a thrilling overtime win in Game 1

The Stanley Cup Final will continue with Game 2, and the Florida Panthers will be attempting to even the series Friday night. This comes after the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to eventually win Game 1, 4-3, in overtime.

Despite scoring the game's first goal just 66 seconds in, the Oilers fell behind by two goals after the Panthers scored three unanswered goals, including two coming off the stick of forward Sam Bennett. Just 6:33 into the third period, Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm -- who recently returned from a lower-body injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final -- scored the game-tying goal to know things up at 3-3.

The two teams would head to overtime, where the Oilers' superstar duo made their mark on the contest. Connor McDavid found Leon Draisaitl for a wide-open shot that got past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to lift Edmonton to victory. Draisaitl ended up scoring two goals on the night to help cap off the comeback.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had a rough start to Game 1 as he surrendered three goals over the first 22 minutes of the contest. However, after letting up Bennett's second tally of the night, Skinner was locked in the rest of the way. The veteran netminder stopped all 24 shots he faced to end the night,.

The Panthers will do everything they can to come out on top in Game 2 and send the series back to South Florida tied at one game apiece. Considering the show McDavid and Draisaitl put on in Game 1, that won't be an easy task.

CBS Sports will be covering all of the action when the puck drops in Game 2, so be sure to follow along for all of the updates.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2

Date: Friday, June 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Huge penalty kills for the Panthers

After taking a 3-2 lead, the Oilers had a huge chance to extend their lead late in the first period. The Panthers penalty kill was up to the challenge as they killed off a 5-on-3 situation to keep this a 3-2 game. Florida had a few massive blocked shots throughout those power-play opportunities. Now the Panthers will go on the power-play after Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard cross-checked Panthers forward Tomas Nosek.

 
Oilers 3, Panthers 2 | 1st Period

The Oilers received a power-play after Sam Bennett collided with goaltender Stuart Skinner in the crease. Bennett was whistled for goaltender interference, and the Oilers didn't waste any time taking advantage of the extra man. Connor McDavid stick-handled his way around Aleksander Barkov, then toe-dragged around Aaron Ekbled before dishing the puck off to teammate Leon Draisaitl for the sensational one-timer. Draisaitl now has scored three goals in the opening two games in the Stanley Cup Final.

 
Panthers 2, Oilers 2 | 1st Period

The Panthers have tied things back up at Rogers Place on one of the easier goals that Seth Jones will probably ever have. With a lot of the attention focused elsewhere, Eetu Luostarinen was able to slide the puck down low to a wide-open Jones for the slam dunk goal. What a slugfest this has been thus far.

 
Oilers 2, Panthers 1 | 1st Period

After Darnell Nurse and Matthew Tkachuk committed offsetting penalties, the Oilers were able to take advantage of the open ice. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard ripped a shot that was blocked by Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, but Bouchard got the puck right back on his stick and sent a scorching shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart was partially screening Bobrovsky on the play, which may explain why the shot got past the Panthers netminder.

 
Oilers 1, Panthers 1 | 1st Period

The Oilers are able to answer with a goal of their own to tie the game. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard was able to chip the puck forward from along the wall, and forward Viktor Arvidsson flipped it ahead to Evander Kane. Kane roared down the wing and nearly lost control of the puck before firing a shot over the glove of Sergei Bobrovsky.

 
Oilers 1, Panthers 0 | 1st Period

Just over two minutes into Game 2, the Panthers have grabbed the early 1-0 lead. With the power-play winding down, Sam Bennett finds the back of the net thanks to some sensational puck movement. Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm lost his stick along the wall and Bennett kicked it away from Ekholm on the play. Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt ultimately found an open Bennett, who slid the puck past Stuart Skinner from the slot.

 
The puck has officially been dropped and Game 3 is underway. The Panthers are attempting to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in the series after dropping Game 1. A little food for thought: teams that take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final have won 50 of the 55 series since the Stanley Cup Final changed to a best-of-seven format in 1939.

 
Goaltending showdown

Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner certainly had their moments throughout Game 1, but both netminders are certainly capable of playing much better. 

Bobrovsky has been sensational this postseason with a 12-6 record to go along with a 2.17 goals-against-average and .912 save percentage. The Panthers goaltender had allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine games prior to Game 1, which dated back to Game 3 of the team's second-round series against the Maple Leafs. Bobrovsky has come up big time and time again, including in Florida's Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. It's also worth noting that Bobrovsky has a 4-1 record in games following a loss during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On the other side of the coin, Skinner had a rough start as he gave up three goals in the opening 22 minutes of Game 1. However, he was locked in after that to the tune of stopping the final 24 shots that he faced following Sam Bennett's second goal of the night. Skinner did allow at least three goals on three occasions during last year's Stanley Cup Final, so he'll look to bury some of those demons as this series progresses.

 
Panthers scoring chances

Despite jumping out to a two-goal lead in Game 1, the Oilers still managed to dominate the Panthers in the shots department. Edmonton outshot Florida 46-32 when it was all said and done, including registering 15 of the game's first 20 shots in the opening period.

It's been well-documented how deep the Panthers are when it comes to their forward group. Now it's worth noting that they did take advantage of the scoring chances that they did have in the first 22 minutes of the contest with three goals. However, it's been clear that the Oilers are never out of a game throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers need to pepper Stuart Skinner with as many shots as humanly possible in an effort to put the puck in the net. As we've seen throughout the postseason, the Panthers have pile on multiple goals at the drop of a hat.

 
Will McDavid and Draisaitl continue to produce?

With Zach Hyman set to miss the series, the Oilers will need to rely on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to produce on the offensive end of the ice. Draisaitl ended up tallying two goals to pace Edmonton in Game 1, while McDavid recorded two assists. Draisaitl is now tied for an NHL-record three overtime goals during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid (28) and Draisaitl (27) are currently ranked first and second in terms of leading the NHL in points throughout the postseason. The Oilers dynamic duo will need to continue to be the biggest playmakers on the ice in order to keep up with the Panthers throughout the series. Edmonton did receive goals from defenseman Mattias Ekholm and forward Kasperi Kapanen in Game 1, and will certainly need more of that secondary production in addition to what McDavid and Draisaitl give them.
