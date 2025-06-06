Stanley Cup Final 2025: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 live updates, score, highlights, where to watch, TV channel

The Stanley Cup Final will continue with Game 2, and the Florida Panthers will be attempting to even the series Friday night. This comes after the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to eventually win Game 1, 4-3, in overtime.

Despite scoring the game's first goal just 66 seconds in, the Oilers fell behind by two goals after the Panthers scored three unanswered goals, including two coming off the stick of forward Sam Bennett. Just 6:33 into the third period, Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm -- who recently returned from a lower-body injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final -- scored the game-tying goal to know things up at 3-3.

The two teams would head to overtime, where the Oilers' superstar duo made their mark on the contest. Connor McDavid found Leon Draisaitl for a wide-open shot that got past goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to lift Edmonton to victory. Draisaitl ended up scoring two goals on the night to help cap off the comeback.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had a rough start to Game 1 as he surrendered three goals over the first 22 minutes of the contest. However, after letting up Bennett's second tally of the night, Skinner was locked in the rest of the way. The veteran netminder stopped all 24 shots he faced to end the night,.

The Panthers will do everything they can to come out on top in Game 2 and send the series back to South Florida tied at one game apiece. Considering the show McDavid and Draisaitl put on in Game 1, that won't be an easy task.

Where to watch Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2

Date: Friday, June 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

TV: TNT, truTV | Stream: fubo (try for free)